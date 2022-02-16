In picture-perfect finale, Isabella Synnestvedt, Concord-Carlisle win girls’ Nordic title

Even after the skiers crossed the finish line, it took nearly an hour of review to crown a champion. That Synnestvedt and Lake are club teammates with Eastern Mass XC only added to the intrigue.

Concord-Carlisle senior Isabella Synnestvedt, the Mass. Bay West champion, and Newton North senior Clara Lake, the Mass Bay East title winner, were even on the straights of Vermont’s Prospect Mountain.

Coming down to the final feet of Wednesday’s MIAA Nordic Skiing girls’ state championship, it was nearly impossible to see who would finish first.

“We were coming down the hill and we were neck-and-neck,” Synnestvedt said. “It was crazy . . . I couldn’t really tell if [Lake] was in front of me or not.”

In the end, Synnestvedt’s final push prevailed, giving the senior a state championship with a time of 20 minutes, 20 seconds to Lake’s 20:21. Synnestvedt’s victory provided crucial points to power the Patriots (36 points) to a second consecutive team title under coach Jeff Campbell.

Trailing C-C in the team standings were Lenox (40), Mount Greylock (53), Wahconah (59), and Lake’s Newton North side (93).

On the girls’ individual side, Lenox senior Mary Elliot finished third (21:16), followed by Lincoln-Sudbury’s junior Emily Appleby (21:29) and Concord-Carlisle junior Finn Feist (22:02).

Concord-Carlisle’s boys finished 2nd (60), meanwhile, trailing repeat champion Mount Greylock (31), whose sophomore star Quinn McDermott (18:06) captured the individual gold. Wahconah rounded out the boys’ top three (81), followed by Weston (84) and Newton South (97).

McDermott bested runner-up Lucas Daly (18:08), a senior from Waltham/Weston. The rest of the boys’ top five included Mount Greylock’s Ollie Swabey (18:12), Newton South’s Ian Brenner (18:29), and Hoosac Valley’s Justin Levesque (18:45).

Campbell said the conclusion of the girls’ race was as exciting as any he remembered.

“You could not call the finish,” he said. “It was a photo finish with both skiers throwing their boots across the line.”

The Concord-Carlisle girls got crucial points from four top-20 finishes in a pool of 125 skiers. In addition to Synnestvedt and Feist, sophomore Sarah Kirincich secured 10th (22:29), and senior Grace Waldeck was 20th (24:20).

The last time the C-C girls competed at states in 2019, when Synnestvedt was a freshman, the Patriots split the title with Mount Greylock. Taking home a solo title was a special bookend to her career.

“That was really special,” Synnestvedt said. “It was really nice to go back and win it cleanly without a tie.”