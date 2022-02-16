fb-pixel Skip to main content
Olympics

Postcard from Beijing: Pin trading is the best ice-breaker at the Winter Olympics

By Julia KernUpdated February 16, 2022, 14 minutes ago
While the Beijing Olympics did not have many fans in attendance because of pandemic restrictions, athletes kept up the tradition of pin trading.Harry How/Getty

Julia Kern of Waltham is a member of the US cross-country ski team who finished 18th in the women’s individual sprint at the Beijing Olympics. She will share her experiences with Globe readers during the Games.

One of the highlights for me so far has been meeting new people from other countries through the act of trading pins. Athletes usually receive a bag of pins from their nation that they can trade with other countries.

Hannah Halvorsen of the US cross-country ski team, and her pin collection at the 2022 Winter Olympics.Julia Kern

There is no better ice-breaker than trying to trade pins with a person in a bus line, in the dining hall, or with Olympic workers you meet along the way.

Sometimes I use it as an easy way to strike up a conversation if I would otherwise be too nervous or shy to do, so I am thankful that pin trading has allowed me to take that extra step to strike up conversations and meet people from around the world.

Pictured is my teammate, Hannah Halvorsen, as she takes a look at her 40 different countries worth of pins she has collected so far!

