Sharing helps Acton-Boxborough girls come back, grab share of conference title

Freshman Caroline Justicz, who moved up from defense, scored twice on a pair of snap shots and added two assists. Senior Cailey Ryan, who centered the first line, scored and added two assists.

Unselfish play with the puck helped the No. 6 squad do just that, and skate away from Lincoln-Sudbury, 6-1, in the Dual County League Large Cup final at Nashoba Valley Olympia.

The Acton-Boxborough girls’ hockey trailed by a goal after the first period Wednesday night, but coach Brian Fontas was confident his team could reach another gear.

“Caroline [Justicz] adds a lot of speed and she never stops,” said Fontas. “We moved her up to the wing for more offensive firepower up front. She’s tough on pucks and has a devastating snap shot. To step up like she did tonight, that says a lot about her.”

Advertisement

With a 2-1 advantage entering the third period, Fontas encouraged his group to move the puck more. A-B (13-3-2) came out flying, controlling the play and keeping play in the zone of Lincoln-Sudbury (9-7).

Sophomore Lily Vaughan notched three assists, adhering to her coach’s advice.

“We have a lot of kids that stepped up tonight,” said Fontas. “We can play. Mentally, we got our heads back in it and played the way that we could and that starts with moving the puck well.”

A-B clinched its first Dual County League Large Division Cup title and officially shared the MVC/DCL Large Division with Andover.

In other girls’ hockey action Wednesday:

Framingham 1, Newton North/South 0 — Freshman Liz Luong stopped all 17 shots that she faced to record her first career shutout in a Bay State Conference Carey Division win at John Ryan Skating Arena for the Flyers (7-7-4). Sophomore Mackenzie Coleman scored the lone goal off of assists from freshman Maggie Robinson and sophomore Alix Russo.

Advertisement

St. Mary’s 8, Archbishop Williams 1 — Four goals and an assist from junior captain Jenna Chaplain paced the No. 7 Spartans (10-3-4) in the Catholic Central League Cup semifinals at Connery Rink. Sophomore Regan Sullivan (two goals), junior Maggie Pierce (four assists), and eighth-grader Julia Lambert (three assists) each played pivotal roles as well.

Andover 2, Shrewsbury 0 — Junior Eliza O’Sullivan and freshman Scarlet Glass each scored for the No. 19 Warriors (11-5-1) in a MVC/DCL Large Division win at Breakaway Ice Center.

Barnstable 7, Nantucket 0 — Eighth-grader Codi Pickering notched a shutout for the Red Hawks (8-6) in a Cape & Islands League win at Nantucket Ice Community Rink.

Central Catholic 7, Stoughton 0 — Senior Megan Malolepszy netted a hat trick and sophomore Kailin Sullivan scored twice for the Raiders (11-2-1) in a nonleague win at Canton Ice House

Hopkinton/Dover-Sherborn 2, Auburn 1 — Freshman Kaelyn Thompson and junior Sophia Mazzuchelli each scored in a nonleague win for the Hillers (2-15) at Horgan Rink.

HPNA 5, Belmont 2 — Junior Shelby Nassar scored twice, leading Haverhill/Pentucket/North Reading co-op (10-6-2) to a nonleague win at Skip Vigliroro rink. Freshman Kendall LaRiviere, junior Kaitlyn Bush, and senior captain Katerina Yelsits each added a goal.

Hingham 6, Billerica/Chelmsford 3 — Freshman Caroline Doherty scored twice, and senior captain Ryan Maguire, plus juniors Abigail Kennedy, Piper Jordan, and Erin Packard, added a goal apiece to pace the Harborwomen (9-8-1) to a nonleague win at Pilgrim Arena.

King Philip 3, Norwood 1 — Senior assistant captain Jennifer Daniels, sophomore Kelly Holmes, and senior captain Morgan Cunningham each scored for the No. 18 Warriors (15-4) in a nonleague win at Foxborough Sports Center.

Advertisement

Marshfield 3, Norwell 2 — Freshmen Kayla Leonard, Gabby Reardon, and Maeve Greland each scored for the Rams (4-11) in a Patriot League win at The Bog.

Needham 4, Brookline 1 — Two goals and an assist by senior Maddie Ledbury propelled the Rockets (9-4-4) to a Bay State Conference win at Walter Brown Arena.

Nobles 3, Phillips Andover 1 — Senior Julia Simon scored twice, including the winner with under six minutes remaining, to lift the Bulldogs (18-0-3) to a nonleague win at Omni Rink. Freshman Molly MacCurtain added an empty net goal with 19 seconds remaining.

Quincy/North Quincy 6, Latin Academy/Fontbonne 3 — Junior Maggie Lynch scored four goals, powering Quincy/North Quincy (10-7) to a nonleague win at Quincy Youth Arena.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 2, Falmouth 0 — Sisters junior Lauren White and freshman Sarah White each scored and junior Lily Prendergast earned the shutout in a nonleague win at Falmouth Ice Arena for the No. 11 Cougars (8-4-3).

Peabody 2, Marblehead 1 — Freshman Sarah Powers scored the game-winning goal for the No. 10 Tanners (13-3-1) in Northeast Hockey League action at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Rink.

Pembroke 2, Hanover 0 — Eighth-grader Mary Quatrale and sophomore Maria Cantino scored, and eighth-grader Emily LaVallee made her first career win for the No. 20 Titans (11-5) a shutout in Patriot League action at Zapustas Rink.

Ursuline 2, St. Joseph Prep/Mt. Alvernia 1 — Goals by senior captains Tia Stanton and Tess Marchi scored the Bears (3-9-2) a nonleague win at Warrior Ice Arena.

Advertisement

Wellesley 1, Natick 0 — Junior Reese Griffin scored her first varsity goal early in the third period to lift the Raiders (10-7-1) to a Bay State Conference upset over the No. 15 Redhawks. Sophomore goaltender Magnus Saunders stopped all 25 shots she faced at William Chase Arena.

Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 4, Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 1 — Junior Shea Kelleher (two goals) and freshman Chloe Duff (goal, assist) paced the Panthers (9-9) to a nonleague win at The Bog.

Winthrop 4, Masconomet 2 — Junior Emma Holmes scored twice and senior captain Mia Martucci added two assists, leading the No. 4 Vikings (14-0-1) to a Northeast Hockey League win at Larsen Rink.

Woburn 6, Reading 3 — Three goals and two assists from freshman Maddie Soderquist propelled the No. 5 Tanners (13-3-2) to a Middlesex League Liberty Division win at O’Brien Arena. Freshman Kate Sullivan contributed three assists.

Sarah Barber, Ethan McDowell, Vitoria Poejo and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.