‘This one’s going to sting’: Dreams are dashed for US men’s hockey team at Olympics

The score may have been 2-2 after the overtime period, but the Slovaks are heading to the semifinals to face Finland, and the Americans are heading home shy of the medal round just as they did four years ago when the Czechs also beat them in a quarterfinal shootout.

“We were actually joking that we still haven’t lost a game really — we lost a shootout,” the US men’s hockey coach said Wednesday after his young squad was beaten by Slovakia in the Olympic quarterfinals in Beijing. “That’s the frustrating part.”

“This one’s going to sting for a little bit for all of us,” said former Bruins defenseman Steve Kampfer after his mates gave up the lead in the final minute and had all five shootout bids denied by goaltender Patrik Rybar.

What stings most is that the Americans, the decided underdogs coming into the tournament, had a strong chance at collecting their first medal since 2010 and a reasonable shot at their first gold since the Boys of Winter shocked the world in 1980.

The Americans were the only team in the 12-country field to win all three of their preliminary games in regulation. They hung an 8-0 drubbing on a Chinese squad that was stocked with North American ringers. They beat the Canadians for only the fourth time in 102 years. They knocked off the Germans, the 2018 silver medalists. And they came from behind to put the muscular Slovaks on the ropes but just couldn’t finish them.

“We didn’t play how we played the first three games,” said Sam Hentges, who scored what could have been the winning goal for the US. “It’s as simple as that. That’s why we lost.”

The US, which trailed for only 11 minutes during the tournament, fell behind on a rocket by Juraj Slafkovsky, Slovakia’s 17-year-old wonderchild.

But Harvard junior Nick Abruzzese drew the Americans even with a bit of close stickwork in the final minute of the first period, and when Hentges put them ahead midway through the second, they were poised to deliver the knockout.

Twice the US went on the power play in the third period — including a two-man advantage for 1:38 — and twice it came up with nothing.

“We got the five-on-three and we just didn’t do anything with it,” said Quinn. “That really was the difference in the game. Obviously we get a goal and we’re in a much better position.”

Still, the Americans had two more chances to finish Slovakia off. They went on the power play again with 4:21 to play and they were looking at a vacant cage with 1:33 left. Nothing. The Slovaks, who’d struggled all game to get in close, played for an outside shot and a fortunate rebound.

They got one, and captain Marek Hrivik popped it in from the crease with 44 seconds remaining.

“I wish I could have got my glove on it, but that’s hockey,” said US goalie Strauss Mann. “Bounces happen, and it just sucks that it happened at that part of the game.”

Marek Hrivik (left) slips the tying goal past US keeper Strauss Mann with 44 seconds left in regulation. Bruce Bennett/Getty

There were more chances in overtime, in which the US outshot its rival, 7-4. Still nothing. So it went to the lottery that is the shootout, and a deft deke by Peter Cehlarik, the former Bruins forward, that finished matters.

“Did we win?” wondered Slovak coach Craig Ramsay, a former Boston assistant. “Have we won this thing?”

Yes, indeed. The Slovaks are on to the medal round for the first time since 2010 and a Friday date with the Finns, who blew out Switzerland, 5-1, in their quarterfinal. And the Yanks are on the plane back home, their dream of a most improbable gold dashed.

“This is our first bad game,” mused Ben Meyers. “Now we are done.”

The medal round was set up nicely for the US, which would have met the Swedes, who blanked Canada, 2-0. And the Americans might not have had to face the Russians in the final.

The defending champions have looked wobbly so far. They edged the Swiss, 1-0, lost, 6-5, to the Czechs, and went down to the final five minutes in their quarterfinal with the Danes, who are competing in their first Games. If Russia loses to the Finns, few will be shocked.

With the rosters bereft of NHLers, this was a tournament that was up for grabs even more than the last one since the league withdrew its players so late before the Games.

USA Hockey put this team together by phone and email and did an impressive job of selling 15 collegians on the idea of leaving their varsities in midseason amid a pandemic and flying halfway around the world to represent their country against significant odds. By any measure, they overachieved by getting to within a bounce of the puck of the medal round.

Sean Farrell, of Hopkinton and Harvard, skates the puck into the Slovakia zone during Wednesday's quarterfinals. HIROKO MASUIKE/NYT

“Obviously not the result we wanted,” said Quinn as his devastated players fought back tears. “There really aren’t words that can make them feel any better. But it was an unbelievable experience coaching this group. The strides we made in a short period of time made a big, big difference.”

The NHLers likely will be back on the scene four years from now when the Games will be in Milan and the pandemic presumably will be past. But a goodly number of players from this US squad may well be on the next one.

Their dream denied may just be a dream deferred.

“They played outstanding this entire tournament,” said Kampfer. “These young guys have a great future ahead of them and I think they know that.”