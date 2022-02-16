fb-pixel Skip to main content
Tom Brady had some advice for Matthew Stafford during the Rams’ victory parade Wednesday

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated February 16, 2022, 12 minutes ago
Matthew Stafford celebrates on stage during Wednesday's party.Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty

Tom Brady knows a thing or two about celebrating Super Bowl titles.

So it wasn’t a surprise to see the former Patriots’ quarterback offer some wisdom to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Mathew Stafford on Wednesday.

As Brady, who appeared to really enjoy himself in the wake of last year’s boozy championship parade with the Buccaneers, took to social media to advise Stafford as to how to best proceed.

It’s not know if Stafford decided to hydrate at some point during the proceedings, but it sure sounded like he was having a good time at the parade regardless.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.

