Tom Brady had some advice for Matthew Stafford during the Rams’ victory parade Wednesday

Tom Brady knows a thing or two about celebrating Super Bowl titles.
So it wasn’t a surprise to see the former Patriots’ quarterback offer some wisdom to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Mathew Stafford on Wednesday.
As Brady, who appeared to really enjoy himself in the wake of last year’s boozy championship parade with the Buccaneers, took to social media to advise Stafford as to how to best proceed.
Mix in a water Matt…trust me https://t.co/WEVupw2Yzl— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 16, 2022
It’s not know if Stafford decided to hydrate at some point during the proceedings, but it sure sounded like he was having a good time at the parade regardless.
Matt Stafford has been hitting the 1942 hard 😂 pic.twitter.com/rN7Ue0rclS— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 16, 2022
