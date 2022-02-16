Wakefield Bradley Diaz’s breaks meet record in 600; Nashoba, Burlington win titles

They got the push, with seniors Brooke Bibbo (36 feet, 1 inch) and Jolene Russo (32-7¼) earning a deluge of points with a one-two finish in the shot put. A second-place 4x200 relay team added a final boost to win the Red Devils the state crown. Their 77 points easily topped Billerica (48), Walpole (38), Oliver Ames (31), and Milton (31).

After early wins in the 55-meter dash (7.41 seconds) and 300 meters (41.84) by senior Grace Hanafin, the Red Devils positioned themselves well for a push at the end.

The Burlington girls came out of the gates blistering Wednesday night in the MIAA Division 3 Indoor Track & Field Championship at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Other winners on the girls’ side included Plymouth South’s Katrina Sullivan in the 55-meter hurdles (8.46), Billerica’s Emily Burdick in the 600 meters (1:38.61), and Silver Lake’s Summer Bejarano in the mile (5:06.28).

Silver Lake’s Summer Bejarano celebrates her victory in the mile. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

On the boys’ side, Nashoba (60 points) claimed the title thanks to a strong meet from senior Freddy Collins, who took first in both the mile (4:22.21) and the 1000-meter dash (2:35.19). Fellow senior Tristan O’Riordan supplied an extra boost with a win in the 300 meters and a second-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles.

Wakefield (44) was second, and North Attleborough (42) third, with junior Nathan Schultz leaping to first in the high jump (6-4).

Wakefield’s Bradley Diaz set a meet record (1:21.14) in the 600-meter dash, a race he last ran competitively at New England’s in 2020 — he finished seventh with a 1:22.66. Diaz said he knew he was close to the meet record coming in and set his focus on just running his own race.

“I’m extremely excited, but I know the job’s not done yet,” Diaz said. “I still have all-states, I know I’m going to have a lot more competition there.”