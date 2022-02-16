Why a statement from Joel Embiid may have gotten the Celtics rolling

Celtics coach Ime Udoka remembered that statement, and before they faced the 76ers in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, he had it printed out and taped to the wall of the locker room. It could be viewed partly as a motivator, but also as a reminder that at that time, Embiid might have been right.

“Charlotte, they move the ball extremely well and they have shooters all over the place, and they made a bunch of jump shots,” Embiid said. “Boston is more of an iso-heavy team, so it becomes easier to load up and try to stop them.”

Last month, the 76ers lost to the Hornets before defeating the Celtics two nights later. After that win over Boston, Philadelphia center Joel Embiid described why defending the Celtics had become somewhat simple.

The Celtics had turned into an isolation squad, and it was something that needed to be fixed. The Celtics averaged 23 assists per game prior to their winning streak, which was at nine games entering Wednesday night’s home date against the Pistons, and during this stretch they were averaging 27. Also, the Celtics averaged 27.6 shots per game after taking three or more dribbles, and during this streak that number had dipped to 23.4.

“It’s not going to happen overnight,” Udoka said. “It took some time. But I think they’re embracing being playmakers and helping everybody else score. And I think it’s pleasing to me and noticeable when we play the other way. And like I said, they’re embracing that part of being playmakers. But at the same time, they get going, they can take advantage of mismatches. And I think they’re doing a good job of balancing that.”

Playing shorthanded

Celtics guard Marcus Smart (ankle) and center Robert Williams (calf) sat out against the Pistons.

Smart left Tuesday night’s game in the first half after spraining his ankle when he stepped on Embiid’s foot. Smart limped to the locker room after taking his two free throws, but Udoka does not think it will be a long-term issue. He said Smart was limping on Wednesday, but he was not wearing a walking boot or using crutches.

Williams missed his second game in a row because of calf soreness, but he is also expected to return soon.

“Obviously timing was probably the best with the [All-Star] break coming up,” Udoka said. “And don’t think it’s anything [serious].”

Derrick White started for Smart on Wednesday, and Grant Williams remained in the lineup in place of Robert Williams.

Take a break

The timing of the All-Star break might not be ideal for the Celtics because they are on a roll. Udoka said there is also some value to just getting some rest, but he also wants his players to make sure they maintain good habits during their time away.

“You hate to take the break because of how well we’re playing,” he said. “But the physical break is needed for guys as well as the mental break to step away. And the message is take those breaks that are needed, but also continue to get your work in obviously so we’re not just sitting around for a week.

“We have a very important game coming out of the break with Brooklyn, but also do some film study, do things to start to visualize what you have done well and how to continue that and areas to improve on. So, it’s not just a one-week break where we’re stepping away from everything. Guys will still be in the gym so we can hit the ground running when we come back playing Brooklyn.”

