Japan isolation period to be cut to 3 days

People traveling from countries not categorized as high risk who have tested negative for coronavirus beforehand will be advised to isolate for three days at home or hotels.

People entering Japan from high-risk countries and regions must isolate for seven days at designated accommodations. As of Tuesday, 82 countries and regions were categorized as areas where the risk of infection with the Omicron variant is high.

The isolation period for people entering Japan from destinations categorized as low risk for infection with the Omicron coronavirus variant will be reduced from seven days to three from March, according to sources, who said the government is preparing to relax border controls.

Advertisement

The three-day isolation period will also apply to people entering Japan from destinations categorized as high risk if arrivals have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and have proof of a negative test result.

The number of people allowed to enter Japan per day will also be raised from about 3,500 to about 5,000. The pre-arrival procedures for nonresident foreigners will also be simplified.

Until the end of November, the government allowed the entry of some short-term business travelers and international students, but their hosts in Japan had to submit activity plans to relevant authorities that were screened before their entry was approved.

From March, the activity plan will be handled solely by the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry and the screening will be scrapped.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to hold a press conference as early as Thursday to announce information about the eased border control measures.

In an effort to urge a faster rollout of COVID-19 booster shots, the government has started listing the rates of vaccination in 20 major cities on the website of the Prime Minister's Office.

This information is in addition to the vaccination rates of these third shots per prefecture that are already available on the website. Data on the 23 wards of Tokyo taken as a whole is also listed.

Advertisement

As of Tuesday, the list shows that Okayama has the highest booster vaccination rate among the 20 ordinance-designated cities at 17.5 percent, while Yokohama has the lowest rate at 4 percent.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida referred to booster shots at a meeting of the government and the ruling coalition on Tuesday.

"The data input to the government system shows that booster shots increased from the previous day by about 1.1 million doses," Kishida said, though the figure is different from the actual increase in a single day because information about the shots is sometimes input later than the date of vaccination.

Additionally, pandemic-related quasi-emergency priority measures scheduled to end for 21 prefectures on Sunday are set to be extended for at least nine of them.

The government on Tuesday was considering extending the measures to March 6 for Fukushima, Hokkaido, Ibaraki, Kagoshima, and Tochigi. A day earlier, it had planned to extend them to the same date for Hyogo, Kyoto, Osaka, and Shizuoka. As for letting measures end for some prefectures, the government is considering doing so for Okinawa and Yamaguchi.

The decisions will be finalized Friday.