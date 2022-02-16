The queen’s jubilee year has just started, but the bad news hasn’t stopped for royals

For Queen Elizabeth II, it was a fraught start to a year that is supposed to celebrate her seven decades on the throne. And yet for all the questions surrounding the Prince’s Foundation — which have already led to the resignation of its chief executive — the downfall of Prince Andrew is likely to leave a more lasting stain on the House of Windsor.

Sure enough, not 24 hours later, London’s Metropolitan Police announced an investigation into allegations that a charity led by Prince Charles offered to help with a knighthood and British citizenship for a wealthy Saudi in return for a donation. A spokesperson for Charles insisted that he had no knowledge of any deal.

LONDON — In a royal family where scandal seems to rotate among its members with nearly metronomic regularity, one might have predicted that Tuesday’s news that Prince Andrew had settled a sexual abuse lawsuit against him would soon be followed by a fresh, troubling disclosure about another royal.

While Andrew, the queen’s second son, did not admit guilt in the settlement, he was forced to commend Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of raping her when she was a teenager, for her bravery in coming forward. He also agreed to pay her a sum that London newspapers reported to be more than $13 million.

“We are in new waters,” said Ed Owens, a historian who has written about the relationship between the media and the monarchy. “This kind of case has never been brought against a member of the royal family. That’s why we’re witnessing the family having so much trouble moving on from this.”

The prospect of days of unsavory testimony from Giuffre about her experiences with Andrew was evidently so sobering that it persuaded the prince and the royal family to put an end to the case, at very high cost in money and reputation, even after Andrew, 61, had vowed he would fight to clear his name.

For all the differences, the troubles of Andrew and Charles both raise murky questions about money and how it moves in the opaque world of royalty. Who will pay Andrew’s settlement remains a mystery: Analysts who track the family’s wealth say it is unlikely that he could pay it without help from the queen or others.

In the case of Charles, the question is whether his onetime closest adviser, Michael Fawcett, offered a Saudi billionaire, Mahfouz bin Mahfouz, help with his application for British citizenship, as well as a knighthood, while he was also soliciting him for a donation of 10 million pounds, about $13.5 million. Mahfouz has denied any wrongdoing.

“It’s bringing to light the secrecy and silence that exists over the royal finances,” Owens said. “The fact that there is this lack of transparency is going to become increasingly difficult in this social media-driven world. People are more sensitive to the obfuscation.”

If Scotland Yard uncovers evidence that Charles knew about a potential quid-pro-quo, royal experts said, that would pose a grave risk to the 73-year-old heir to the throne. Even without the involvement of Charles, it could cast a harsh spotlight on the aggressive methods of the prince’s lieutenants.

For the 95-year-old queen, the threat to Charles is, in some ways, an even bigger headache than Andrew’s disgrace. With her own recent health problems and her Platinum Jubilee celebrations looming, she has been moving to put the family’s affairs in order. She declared recently, for example, that when Charles ascends to the throne, his wife, Camilla, should be known as queen.

But this week has served as a reminder of her fragility. On Wednesday, when two visitors to Windsor Castle asked her how she was, the queen, smiling and clutching a walking stick, gestured to her legs, and said, “Well, as you see, I can’t move.”

“The clock is ticking,” said Peter Hunt, a former royal correspondent for the BBC. “They’re desperately trying to clear the path for Charles. Now, on that path is suddenly strewn Michael Fawcett.”

Still, cash-for-honors scandals are a familiar, if unseemly, fixture in British politics. Both the Conservative and Labor parties have been ensnared in them. The allegations against Andrew, by contrast, are of a wholly different nature — amplified by the #MeToo movement and darkened by the prince’s association with the financier and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Having failed to persuade a judge to dismiss the case, Andrew faced the prospect of being interviewed under oath by Giuffre’s lawyers. In her suit, she claimed that the prince had abused her, including subjecting her to “involuntary sexual intercourse,” at Epstein’s houses in New York and in the Caribbean.

“The imperative for Andrew was to settle before the deposition was taken in late March,” said Daniel Taylor, a lawyer in London who has represented clients in privacy cases against the tabloids for phone hacking.