US and NATO see no immediate sign of a Russian pullback in Ukraine

But the outlines of any diplomatic solution to the crisis remained indistinct. Further tempering optimism, Western leaders said they had seen no evidence of Russia’s withdrawal of troops from the Ukraine theater that Moscow had announced a day earlier.

After months of rejecting the Kremlin’s demands that NATO rule out Ukraine’s membership, U.S. officials have begun to signal that the question is one for Ukrainians themselves to decide. Even President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has softened a bit recently, saying, “It seems to me that no one is hiding it anymore.”

KYIV, Ukraine — The march to war in Ukraine slowed a bit Wednesday, as Russia announced further troop withdrawals and, with Ukraine, signaled a willingness to explore diplomatic solutions to the crisis, including Ukraine forgoing its ambitions to join NATO.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in an interview on MSNBC, said that the military units critical for an invasion force were continuing to move “toward the border, not away from the border.”

Much of the attention Wednesday focused on potential diplomatic avenues to resolve the crisis. Mixed signals emanating virtually daily from Kyiv and Moscow have posed a challenge for diplomats, analysts and military planners. All sides are following delicate strategies, trying to appear resolute but not inflexible, so as to avoid blame in the event of war.

“There’s a lot of bluffing,” said Igor Novikov, a former foreign policy adviser to Zelenskyy. “It’s a poker game at the moment. But a very dangerous poker game.”

One potential way to end the crisis has already emerged into public view: a discussion underway by European, Russian and Ukrainian leaders and officials over whether Ukraine might resolve the threat by abandoning its ambitions to join NATO. Analysts say the trick will be to devise a plan that will be acceptable to the Kremlin without provoking a backlash in Ukraine that could destabilize the government.

“Everyone must step back a bit here and make it clear to themselves that we just can’t have a possible military conflict over a question that is not on the agenda,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, speaking of Ukrainian NATO membership.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.