An array of Donnas in ‘Summer,’ a musical that sets out to capture a rich and complex life

Audiences get a glimpse of all of these facets of her in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” which uses nearly two dozen of her songs to tell her life story. Presented by Broadway in Boston, the touring production touches down at the Emerson Colonial Theatre for two weeks beginning Tuesday,

Donna Summer, the late pop music star and beloved daughter of Boston , led many different lives. Born LaDonna Adrian Gaines to a family of seven kids in Mission Hill, Summer was a young girl with improbably powerful pipes who wowed parishioners when she sang in the choir at Grant AME Church. She was a free spirit who fled to Europe as a teenager, and a sex symbol whose career blasted off with the erotic “Love to Love You Baby” before she helped to propel disco into the mainstream with hits like “Last Dance,” “Heaven Knows,” “Bad Girls,” and “I Feel Love.” She was an LGBTQ icon; a mother and wife devoted to her family despite a demanding career; and a devout Christian whose spirituality nourished her soul.

“The songs mean a lot to people, and people connect different parts of their lives to those songs. So how do you now tie those songs into her own life story in a meaningful way that will flow and show all the facets of who she was as a person?” says Mimi Sommer Dohler, Donna Summer’s oldest daughter, speaking by Zoom with her stepfather, Bruce Sudano.

For director Des McAnuff, who shepherded the show to its 2018 Broadway debut, that meant leaning into Summer’s shape-shifting nature over the course of her 63 years. Based on her memoir “Ordinary Girl” and written by McAnuff, Colman Domingo, and Robert Cary, the musical is structured as a memory play and told as a “mythic concert,” with Summer trying to “reconcile” the different aspects of her personality and the contradictions of who she was as a woman.

As “Summer” tries to make sense of those puzzle pieces, the musical utilizes a trio actresses to play her in different eras. At times, they step out of the narrative and come together to converse and wrestle over what happened. Brittny Smith plays Diva Donna, the confident, wise legend surveying the landscape of her life. Charis Michelle Gullage plays Disco Donna, the budding superstar with the sultry persona and pioneering new sound. And Amahri Edwards-Jones plays Duckling Donna, the shy young girl who everyone insisted would be a future star but who struggled with self-doubt.

“It always felt it was mission-impossible to ask any one person to try to be Donna,” says Sudano, Summer’s widower and overseer of her legacy. (He’s the father to their other daughters, Amanda and Brooklyn.) “So to have three people playing her at different stages took the onus off of one person having to carry that weight and be all those things.”

The show is the culmination of a decades-long dream of Summer to make a musical about her life. In fact, she worked with several writers and wrote all-original songs for the project. But Sudano says that they invariably came up against the same refrain from potential producers: “People want the hits.”

After Summer passed away from cancer in 2012, Sudano made it his mission to get the musical off the ground, and he agreed to allow the creative team to draw from Summer’s trove of indelible disco, pop, and R&B smashes for the score, including “On the Radio,” “Hot Stuff,” “She Works Hard for the Money,” and more.

In seeing the project through, Sudano, Dohler, and their family took their cues from how Summer herself approached the many obstacles she had faced. “The resounding theme for me is the statement of womanhood that Donna made as a Black woman in the world,” Sudano says. “She was up against a lot of barriers that hadn’t been broken before. But she knew she had a calling, and relied on her inner strength, her faith, her commitment to her talent, and her vision for what could be. Everything she did was with a sense of purpose.”

Finally seeing “Summer” land on Broadway after years of development sparked feelings of joy and pain, rapture and melancholy for Sudano and his daughters. The gravity of the moment hit Dohler while she was sitting in the theater watching the expressions of audience members. “You could tell they were connecting to something that had happened in their lives or something they remember,” she says.

But it was the musical’s ending that overwhelmed her. “The last scene when that huge picture of Mommy comes up on the screen was a really profound moment for me. Even now I get choked up,” she says, her voice quavering. “People were crying and clapping. Of course I was balling like a crazy person, too. But I remember thinking, this is everything Mommy would have wanted — to touch people and to be a part of their life that way.”

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical

Presented by Broadway in Boston. At the Emerson Colonial Theatre, Feb. 22-March 6. Tickets from $44.75. www.broadwayinboston.com, 888-616-0272

Christopher Wallenberg can be reached at chriswallenberg@gmail.com.