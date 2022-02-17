Author readings around Boston Feb. 20-26

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Sarah Manguso (”Very Cold People”) is in conversation with Julie Orringer at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY
Adam Nicolson (”Life Between the Tides”) is in conversation with Jonathan C. Slaght at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Kit Mayquist (”Tripping Arcadia: A Gothic Novel”) is in conversation with S.T. Gibson in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Larry Tye (”Demagogue: The Life and Long Shadow of Senator Joe McCarthy”) is in conversation with Eileen McNamara at 6 p.m. at Tewksbury Public Library . . . Lisa Stringfellow (”A Comb of Wishes”) reads at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Gretchen Felker-Martin (”Manhunt”) is in conversation with Carmen Maria Machado at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Daniel Abraham (”Age of Ash”) is in conversation with Ty Franck at 8 p.m. at Porter Square Books (tickets are $28 and include a copy of the book to be shipped or picked up).
WEDNESDAY
Joel Christian Gill (”Fights: One Boy’s Triumph Over Violence”) reads at 3 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Jan Brogan (”The Combat Zone: Murder, Race, and Boston’s Struggle for Justice”) reads in person and virtually at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society . . . Elly Swartz (”Dear Student”), Jarrett Lerner (”Party Pal: Geeger the Robot”), and Anna Staniszewski (”Double Clique: A Wish Novel”) read in person at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Gal Beckerman (”The Quiet Before: On the Unexpected Origins of Radical Ideas”) is in conversation with Sewell Chan at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Sarah Glenn Marsh and Maris Wicks (”Dragon Bones: The Fantastic Fossil Discoveries of Mary Anning”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Linda Hirshman (”The Color of Abolition: How a Printer, a Prophet, and a Contessa Moved a Nation”) reads in person and virtually at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are free for members, $5 for virtual admission, and $10 for in-person admission) . . . Joseph L. Graves Jr. and Alan H. Goodman (“Racism, Not Race: Answers to Frequently Asked Questions”) read at 7 p.m. at Ashland Public Library . . . Julie Berry (“Lovely War”) reads at 7 p.m. at Townsend Public Library . . . Alejandro Zambra and Megan McDowell (”Chilean Poet”) read at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
THURSDAY
Francie LaTour and Ken Daley (”Auntie Luce’s Talking Paintings”) read at 3 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Kelly Weill (”Off the Edge: Flat Earthers, Conspiracy Culture, and Why People Will Believe Anything”) is in conversation with Talia Lavin at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Laura Kolbe (”Little Pharma: Poems”) is in conversation with Zoë Hitzig in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Sara Freeman (”Tides”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
FRIDAY
Amy Webb and Andrew Hessel (”The Genesis Machine: Our Quest to Rewrite Life in the Age of Synthetic Biology”) read at noon at Harvard Book Store . . . Lina Meruane (”Nervous System”) and Nadia Owusu (”Aftershocks: A Memoir”) are in conversation with Atalia Omer and Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi at noon at Brookline Booksmith . . . Francesca Stavrakopoulou (”God: An Anatomy”) reads at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Nancy Jo Sales (”Nothing Personal: My Secret Life in the Dating App Inferno”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at the Watertown Free Public Library.
SATURDAY
Rashin Kheiriyeh (”The Shape of Home”), Lee Wind and Paul O. Zelinsky (”Red and Green and Blue and White”), and Tillie Walden and Emma Hunsinger (”My Parents Won’t Stop Talking!”) read at 4 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Nana Nkweti (”Walking on Cowrie Shells: Stories”) and Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah (”Friday Black”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.