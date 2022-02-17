A Baltic state of mind

On Nov. 23, 1970, TV audiences in the United States might have tuned into the news after Thanksgiving dinner to watch reports of the attempted defection of Simas Kudirka, a Lithuanian sailor who jumped from a Soviet fishing trawler onto a Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard. Kudirka begged to be given asylum, but higher-ups in the US military and government said no, and the commander and crew of the cutter reluctantly returned him to the Soviets, watching helplessly as the apparatchiks beat him up and dragged him away.

Giedrė Žickytė's “The Jump” (2020) offers a chilling reminder of what life was like under the Soviet regime during the Cold War.

As the Russia/Ukraine standoff intensifies, so too does the anxiety in countries that had once been part of the Soviet Union. The former Soviet republics of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in particular fear the return of Russian tyranny. Serendipitously the third annual Boston Baltic Film Festival will be taking place Feb. 25-27 (and online Feb. 28-March 13) and will include two documentaries that confront the past, present, and possible future of those jeopardized countries.

Kudirka’s prospects back in the USSR looked grim. Despite international outrage and demands that he be released, he vanished — whether executed or imprisoned somewhere in the Soviet gulags, nobody would say. Though the cutter’s officers were just following orders, they were castigated, and the incident went down as one of the darkest episodes in Coast Guard history.

Advertisement

But Kudirka survived and tells his own story in the film, which includes archival news footage and the recollections of those who participated in the debacle — including an interview with a nonagenarian Henry Kissinger who was President Nixon’s secretary of state at the time. No spring chicken himself, Kudirka proves remarkably spry and ebullient — let’s just say he is not camera shy — as he re-enacts his ordeal at the actual locations, including on the cutter and in a KGB jail, à la Werner Herzog’s “Little Dieter Needs to Fly” (1997).

Advertisement

Looking at the present day and into the future of his country, Ivars Seleckis’s charming, thoughtful, and visually serene “To Be Continued” (2018) promises to be a Latvian version of the British “Seven Up!” series begun by the BBC in the 1960s.

Zane in the Latvian documentary "To Be Continued." Mistrus Media

Seleckis follows five children as they begin their first year at school in various locations in the country. In the capital city of Riga, Gleb, who bears an unnerving resemblance to a young Tom Brady, expresses boredom and annoyance at the prospect of attending classes and is generally sour and contrary. Also in Riga lives Zane, who is the opposite of Gleb — lively, extroverted, and, as she proves during a school performance, a real showstopper as a singer. Good-natured Kārlis comes from a large farming family where they celebrate his first day of school with champagne — he gets a glass, too — and then he and his little sister go outside and help harvest the grain. And though Anete’s mother lives in Britain (no reason is given), her grandmother is nurturing and loving but bears an expression of perpetual melancholy and anxiety.

Perhaps the most fortunate of the children is doll-like Anastasija. Although in winter she must get up before dawn to catch the bus and then walk home at the end at dusk, she is greeted en route by three beautiful horses in a fairytale-like landscape.

Advertisement

At the beginning of the film Seleckis recalls how his first day of school was in 1940 when the country was already in the hands of the Soviets. The Nazis would invade the following year. “I would like the lives of the protagonists in my film to continue in more peaceful times,” he says.

“The Jump” will screen at the ArtsEmerson Paramount Center on Feb. 27 at 1:40 p.m. Both “The Jump” and “To Be Continued” can be streamed Feb. 28-March 13. Go to www.bostonbalticfilm.org.

Peter Keough can be reached at petervkeough@gmail.com.