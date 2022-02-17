Garrett Hongo: reading through Los Angeles and Hawaii

Poet Garrett Hongo recounts his lifelong obsession with audio in his new memoir, “ The Perfect Sound .” Hongo follows this passion through his life, a journey that takes him deep into American music culture and around the world. The poet, a Pulitzer-Prize finalist, was born in Volcano, Hawaii, and grew up in Los Angeles. He lives in Eugene, where he teaches at the University of Oregon. “The Perfect Sound” is out Tuesday.

BOOKS: Is that a typical lineup for you?

HONGO: I read a lot of fiction and nonfiction now. I read a lot less of poetry than I used to.

BOOKS: Why do you read more fiction now?

HONGO: I think because when I was younger I read only poetry. I still read novels like a poet. I love fiction that has sound, like Nabokov. I like John Banville, although the narration and characters in his novels can be kind of arch. I love masters of language in any genre. I love Chang-rae Lee’s novels. He’s such a master of language and human nature.

BOOKS: Are there Hawaiian writers you wish were better known?

HONGO: Kristiana Kahakauwila is a fantastic writer. She’s got a novel coming out about water rights on Maui. It’s really about how colonization deprives native Hawaiians of their culture. Her book of short stories, “This is Paradise,” is great too. It’s got one of the best stories of cock fighting. My former student Brandy Nalani McDougall is a great poet. She teaches at the University of Hawaii. Another is Susanna Moore, who people don’t always associate with Hawaii because she’s a descendant of white missionaries and lives in New York now. I love her early novels, like “My Old Sweetheart.” They are like early Kazuo Ishiguro novels, like “A Pale View of Hills” and “The Remains of the Day.”

BOOKS: Do you read books about music?

HONGO: The answer is not really. I love Greil Marcus’s book about rock, “Mystery Train.” That exploded in my head when I was in my twenties. Amanda Petrusich’s “Do Not Sell at Any Price,” which is about the world of collectors of 78 rpm records, is a fantastic book. “The Rose and the Briar” has a great essay by my former teacher, Stanley Crouch. We’re both from LA. You have to have some attitude if you are from LA.

BOOKS: As an LA native, are you a Raymond Chandler fan?

HONGO: I came to Chandler in college when I saw the film adaptation of “Farewell My Lovely” with Robert Mitchum. It blew me away because it was so LA. I read all of Chandler. I thought he was the best writer from LA then, which some people didn’t like.

BOOKS: What other writers have really captured LA for you?

HONGO: Nathanael West, “The Day of the Locust.” I went all over the city to wherever Chandler had set scenes. I did the same with West. There’s also Randall Jarrell’s “The Lost World.” He recovered a case of letters he’d written to his mom when he was a kid, and then he wrote this wonderful book of poems about his childhood in LA.

BOOKS: What kind of reader were you as a kid?

HONGO: I really became a reader when I was ten and was sent back to Hawaii to live with my aunt. My aunt and uncle were fanatic about me doing my homework. They didn’t believe I was finished in a half hour. They would get angry that I wasn’t still studying so, once I finished my homework, I would read books like “Kidnapped” or “Tom Sawyer.” I lied and said the books were homework assignments. They thought I was going to be a doctor, or lawyer, or engineer. Little did they know they were producing a writer.

