‘Law & Order’ should have remained a closed case

On Thursday at 8 p.m., “Law & Order” is coming back to NBC for Season 21. The Dick Wolf show that changed broadcast TV, that spawned seven spinoffs in its own image, will return with former cast members Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson in tow, along with newcomers Jeffrey Donovan, Hugh Dancy, and Camryn Manheim.

Look, up in the sky, it’s the mothership, reapproaching planet Earth after 12 years away, carrying a few familiar faces and emitting the trademark sound that evokes a jail-cell door slamming, the sound that automatically triggers TV lust in almost every crime procedural fan. It goes something like this : Dun-dun.

Apparently, 456 episodes of the New York City crime-solving stalwart are not enough.

Hey, I’m a “Law & Order” lover just like the next person, and I’ve spent uncountably many hours unwinding to the soothing tone of Waterston’s righteous, justice-at-all-costs voice. There are days when the predictability of the show, not least of all the half-cop half-DA structure of each episode, is a balm. Babies like formula, and so do adults, particularly when that formula suggests that there’s some kind of morally sound order in our justice system. Unlike the soapier “Law & Order: SVU,” which overtook “Law & Order” as the longest-running scripted live-action series, it doesn’t bother much with the regular characters’ dramas; it’s who-why-dunit, straight up. Spotting now-famous actors getting their start on the show is also a nice distraction.

More challenging series such as “The Wire” are worlds better, but they’re quite a different mood. You’ve got to be ready to wrestle with the inequalities and absurdities embedded in our justice system, along with a more sustained plotline that doesn’t wrap up one per hour. One of TV’s finest crime procedurals is the HBO miniseries “The Night Of,” which was like an episode of “Law & Order” stretched out to eight episodes, beautifully acted, and infused with a provocative sense of doom. It isn’t escapist fare by any stretch, and it leaves the viewer heated up and possibly angry — definitely not the comfort food of “Law & Order,” unless you find a super-spicy curry relaxing to your system.

The return of “Law & Order” doesn’t feel comforting to me, though. It irks me, and not because there’s already enough streaming “Law & Order” to fill a few long staycations — even more when you understand that rewatching episodes is often like watching them for the first time, since they don’t tend to stick to the memory.

From left: Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon, Anthony Anderson as Detective Kevin Bernard, and Jeffrey Donovan as Detective Frank Cosgrove in the new season of "Law & Order." Virginia Sherwood/NBC

In 1990, “Law & Order” started what has become like a black mold on network TV: a need to create franchises that will go forth and multiply. The show may be the most resonant symbol of the cookie-cutter approach to creativity, an approach that has left us currently with some 13 hours of prime-time network TV devoted to crime-related franchises, from the “Chicago” and “911″ shows to “NCIS” and its spinoffs. Wolf, who’s responsible for nine of those current series, started a fire that still burns. There’s no doubting his skill when it comes to figuring out what networks need and what network viewers want; he had his “Law & Order” cops and lawyers protect “the people,” not the suspects, at a time when viewers preferred that approach. But still, his lack of imagination is grating at this point.

In some ways, I suppose Wolf is helping to save broadcast TV as it bleeds viewers, most of whom are going to streaming and cable channels. A number of other high-profile TV producers, including Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, J.J. Abrams, Greg Berlanti, and Kenya Barris have fled and signed big deals with Netflix and HBO Max, but Wolf is probably exactly where he should be, overseeing the network assembly line. He’s helping the network ship stay afloat, and meanwhile letting his catalog find second, fifth, and 10th lives on streaming and basic cable.

By the way, it doesn’t look as though Wolf is planning to adapt to the world of Black Lives Matter and a time when detectives, prosecutors, and DAs are no longer seen as unequivocally heroic. When the return of “Law & Order” was announced, I suspected it was Wolf’s way of revisiting the relationship between the justice system and those accused of crimes, particularly people of color. I thought perhaps he’d argued to NBC that a present-day rethink is what justified another season.

But last fall, he indicated to Variety that that was not the case: “This will be Season 21, so it’s the same ‘Law & Order’ everyone knows from the first 20 years,” he said. “So there’s really nothing to fix, we just want to continue telling great stories.”

Nothing ever really ends on TV anymore, as shows are rebooted and revived at a fast rate. I can’t say I’m surprised to see the mothership on the horizon, preparing to land once again. But a good roll of the eyes is in order, as that sound, “cha-ching, cha-ching,” comes back to lure us in.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.