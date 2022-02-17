Local bestsellers

2. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Viking

3. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

4. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

5. To Paradise Hanya Yanagihara Doubleday

6. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

7. The Christie Affair Nina de Gramont St. Martin’s Press

8. Call Us What We Carry: Poems Amanda Gorman Viking

9. Devil House John Darnielle MCD

10. The Books of Jacob Olga Tokarczuk, Jennifer Croft (Transl.) Riverhead

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine One World

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

3. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience Brené Brown Random House

4. How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur S&S

5. The Nineties: A Book Chuck Klosterman Penguin Press

6. Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci Gallery Books

7. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business Mel Brooks Ballantine

8. Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy Jamie Raskin Harper

9. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper

10. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity David Graeber, David Wengrow FSG

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

3. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead

4. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

5. The Love Hypothesis Ali Hazelwood Berkley

6. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

7. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

8. The Searcher Tana French Penguin

9. Hour of the Witch Chris Bohjalian Vintage

10. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Year of Magical Thinking Joan Didion Vintage

3. Let Me Tell You What I Mean Joan Didion Vintage

4. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake Tiya Miles Random House

5. Educated: A Memoir Tara Westover Random House

6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

7. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

8. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale: My Father Bleeds History Art Spiegelman Pantheon

9. How to Love Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.) Parallax Press

10. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Feb. 13. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.