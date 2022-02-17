Olivia Colman’s presence raises ‘Expectations’ for miniseries

The miniseries is a co-production between FX and the BBC, and it is adapted by Steven Knight, whose resume includes “Spencer,” “Peaky Blinders,” and “Eastern Promises.”

I’m all-in on Olivia Colman at this point, after “The Crown” and “The Favourite,” “Fleabag,” “The Lost Daughter,” and “Landscapers.” Oh, and “Broadchurch.” So her participation in the upcoming six-part adaptation of Charles Dickens’s “Great Expectations” makes me happy. It’s a great novel, with many unforgettable characters. She’ll be playing the most unforgettable of them all: Miss Havisham.

Oh, right. There are other actors in the cast, along with Colman. Fionn Whitehead (“Dunkirk,” “Bandersnatch”) will star as Pip, and Shalom Brune-Franklin will play Estella. Also on board: Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Hayley Squires, and Matt Berry from “What We Do in the Shadows.”

At its press tour virtual appearance, FX also announced plans for a fifth season of “Fargo,” a “Justified” revival called “Justified: City Primeval,” and an “Alien” prequel series. Also, “Atlanta,” which is returning on March 24 for its third season, will end with its fourth season, which has already been filmed and is due later this year.

