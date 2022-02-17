Singer Lilly Hiatt shares moments of introspection from the ‘unrest’ in her soul

Hiatt was speaking by phone from her touring van; she’s currently on the road in support of the new album, with a date Saturday at the Middle East in Cambridge.

Over the past decade, Lilly Hiatt has released five albums of music that skillfully navigates a path weaving between roots and rock. Hiatt made her most recent album, “Lately,” at the front end of the pandemic when, like everyone else, she had a lot of time on her hands. “If I don’t have anything to do, I start trying to make music happen, or else I feel very sad,” she says with a laugh.

The new album is personal, drawn from her life, like all of the records she’s made. “They’re all about a different phase of it,” she notes, but she always hopes that something timeless is the result. “Lately,” released in October, does comes across as more subdued compared with her previous efforts, and Hiatt allows that the sonic character of the record may reflect the time in which it was made.

“I don’t want to make the same record again and again, that’s not my goal. So I like to try stuff,” she says. And it was a quieter time when she made it. So “Lately” ended up being “a little gentler than some of the other ones, in a way. And a little softer.”

Hiatt compares the songs she writes to photographs; they’re “little captures of moments, just simple moments and memories.” The album’s lead-off song, “Simple” points to the same notion in one of its lines: “I take a picture in my mind to make it last.” Hiatt hastens to add that her songs are always open to some interpretation. But she agrees with the observation that most of the moments captured on the new album happen to be on the downside of love, whether lost (the title track and “Gem”) or unrequited (“Stop”). “Lately” is not a particularly happy record.

“It is a darker snapshot, I think. But I can’t fake it in any way. I can only be where I’m at, and I wasn’t feeling super happy when I made it,” she says. “It was a joy to be recording and creating, but, you know, just in my soul there was some unrest. I wanted to express that, which is why we made it.”

She found that writing those songs helped in working through the feelings and experiences that gave birth to them, as well as, in some cases, saying sorry. And if someone can hear a song and get anything from it, that brings her joy. “I always just want to be real about stuff. It feels good and it helps to let it out and let it go. And then it’s not mine anymore. Once it’s out, it’s whoever’s. I don’t want to bum people out, and I’ll make a happy record again. This is why you make albums; you’re gonna show a little something.”

Lilly has a famous father in towering roots-music presence John Hiatt, and that sort of situation can often be challenging for a daughter or son trying to forge musical career. But Hiatt says that the effect of that relationship has been nothing but positive; she has always loved sharing a life of music with him. “It’s never felt like anything but good to me to have embarked upon my own musical journey but had him set foot in most of all the places I’m going. The main thing is, the bar is set high, but that’s fine with me. I want to do a good job, so I can handle that.”

LILLY HIATT

At Middle East Upstairs, 472 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. $12. 866-468-3399, www.ticketweb.com