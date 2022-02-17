A vision of Miriam Makeba in ‘Dreaming Zenzile’

Makeba was also an influence when Kakoma, an Illinois native and the daughter of emigres from Rwanda and Uganda, decided to pursue a career as a singer. Kakoma gravitated toward jazz, but not exclusively: She’s also interested in different styles of African music and how they all intersect.

“She has just always been somehow the soundtrack of my life, I think because she was a star to my parents,” says Kakoma, a jazz vocalist and songwriter who channeled her longstanding admiration for Makeba into writing and performing in “Dreaming Zenzile,” a musical based on the singer’s life. Kakoma stars as Makeba in the show, which ArtsEmerson is presenting at the Emerson Paramount Center Feb. 23-27.

Somi Kakoma isn’t sure when she first heard Miriam Makeba’s music, mostly because she can’t remember a time before she knew who the South African singer was.

“She gave me permission to lean into all kinds of influences,” Kokoma says. “When you listen to her repertoire, she could sing traditional music from South Africa, but she could also sing folk tunes from the American archive and repertoire as well, or jazz standards. I think it inspired me and empowered me.”

Makeba was born in 1932 in South Africa, where the white minority government later exiled her for her public opposition to apartheid. She was friends with Nina Simone and found a mentor in Harry Belafonte, becoming the first African to win a Grammy for their 1965 LP “An Evening with Belafonte/Makeba.” She was married five times, including to the South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela for two years in the mid-’60s, and then to the fiery civil rights organizer Stokely Carmichael from 1968-73, which resulted in a decline in her popularity in the United States, as well as government surveillance. After living in Guinea and Belgium, Makeba returned to South Africa in 1990, as the apartheid regime was crumbling.

Miriam Makeba performs at the Boston Globe Jazz Festival at the War Memorial Auditorium on Feb. 17, 1968. Ted Dully/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

She was best known for songs including the 1967 Afro-pop number “Pata Pata” and her 1963 version of the traditional South African tune “Qongqothwane,” called “The Click Song” for the sound of its consonants by audiences unable to pronounce the Xhosa title. Makeba released 23 studio albums between 1960 and her death from a heart attack in 2008, as she was finishing a performance in Italy. She was 76.

“Dreaming Zenzile” takes that performance as its starting point. As Kakoma portrays Makeba, the character is visited by the spirits of her ancestors, who let her know that she has fulfilled her purpose and can rest knowing that the struggle she has advanced will continue.

“Somi has done a tremendous job of taking a life and honoring it, but also allowing it to exist in an emotionally present place,” says Lileana Blain-Cruz, who directs “Dreaming Zenzile.” “It’s not a biopic by any means, it’s really kind of a journey through the emotional experience of this woman who was incredible. And we get to learn about her life, but we also get to live through her experience.”

Kakoma began channeling her own experience into what became “Dreaming Zenzile” after her father died, almost a year after Makeba’s death.

“In losing him, it was an opportunity for me to reflect on my life,” Kakoma says. “When you have the sobering moment of personal loss in that way, I think we all sort of take stock of what really matters, how that person that you lost — who you loved, and who loved you — would want you to move forward.”

Digging into Makeba’s story, and “the grace, the generosity” that Kakoma says characterized the singer, showed her the way. Then, after years of working on the show, “Dreaming Zenzile” was just days away from opening in St. Louis when the pandemic shut everything down in March 2020. Having to put the show on hold so close to finally seeing it fully realized was crushing.

“We were incredibly disappointed,” Kakoma says. “It was too painful to go back to until I knew it could be real.”

Not only did the pandemic push back the premiere of the musical, it prompted Kakoma to temporarily shelve a companion album she had recorded of jazz-inflected interpretations of Makeba’s music. Featuring contributions from the likes of Angelique Kidjo, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Gregory Porter, that collection is now due out on March 4.

Porter, who counts himself a fan of Kakoma’s and Makeba’s, says he was honored to duet on a sensuous, almost teasing take on “Love Tastes Like Strawberries,” which Makeba recorded for her 1962 album “The Many Voices of Mariam Makeba.”

“That song is just cool,” Porter says. “Miriam Makeba, it’s another angle for her. She had so much seriousness, and so much fight and so much power. But also, you know, sexiness and vulnerability and playfulness.”

Showing all those sides of Makeba was part of Kakoma’s goal with the musical and the album. She was also keen to bring renewed attention to Makeba’s legacy and influence.

“To honor her is to honor all of us, because she was the one who made space for all of us,” Kakoma says. “She was an act to be seen and to be heard, and she made room for my own journey. And so for that I’m deeply indebted to her I’ve been deeply inspired by her journey, her path, and her voice — everything.”

DREAMING ZENZILE

At Emerson Paramount Center, Robert J. Orchard Stage, 559 Washington St., Feb. 23-27. Tickets start at $25. ArtsEmerson.org, 617-824-8400

Follow Eric R. Danton on Twitter @erdanton.



