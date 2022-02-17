Boston crypto startup Circle cancels one SPAC deal and strikes another

The revision comes after the SPAC market has crashed . Stock prices of companies that went public by merging with SPACs have fallen dramatically, and some pending deals have been canceled altogether.

But in a sign of increasing interest in crypto, Circle also announced it had struck a new merger deal with the SPAC, Concord Acquisition Corp., without saying how much capital would be raised.

Circle Internet Financial, Boston’s leading crypto startup, canceled a deal to merge with a special purpose acquisition company that would have raised $700 million and taken the firm public.

In the end, Circle will still end up as a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol “CRCL” if the merger is completed. The companies have until December 8 to complete the revised deal, though the deadline can be extended until January 31, 2023, under certain conditions.

The original deal, announced in July, valued Circle at $4.5 billion. The company said the new deal values Circle at $9 billion, recognizing that its main product, a digital currency known as a stablecoin, had more than doubled in outstanding value.

The companies did not explain why they could not complete the original deal by the scheduled termination date of April 3, saying only that it had been canceled “for a variety of reasons outside of the parties’ control.”

Circle’s main business is issuing a stablecoin called USDC that can be used to facilitate digital financial transactions. Unlike bitcoin and other digital currencies that have experienced wild price swings, USDC is backed by assets held in escrow by Circle.

The total amount of USDC in circulation is worth $52.5 billion, more than double the amount in circulation in July when the original deal was announced.

“Being a public company will further strengthen trust and confidence in Circle and is a critical milestone as we continue our mission to build a more inclusive financial ecosystem,” Circle cofounder and chief executive Jeremy Allaire said in a statement. ”Making this journey with Concord under our new agreement is a strategic accelerator.”

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.