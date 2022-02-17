Boston’s cruise industry hopes for a buoyant rebound

But in 2022, pent-up demand is expected to drive a robust cruise season, with 125 ships from 19 cruise lines scheduled to visit Boston, said Lauren Gleason, deputy port director of business development for the Massachusetts Port Authoritycq at the agency’s Thursday board meeting.

While cruises technically resumed last August at the Seaport’s Flynn Cruiseport, just one ship actually visited Boston in 2021 and the terminal welcomed only 1,700 passengers, a tiny fraction of pre-pandemic levels. The year prior, the Centers for Disease Control’s no-sail order in March effectively ended the Port of Boston’s summer-oriented cruise season before it began, and Flynn Cruiseport welcomed not a single passenger in 2020.

After two devastating years for the cruise industry, passenger ships are returning to Boston Harbor full steam ahead in 2022, prompting hopes for revival of the industry in Boston.

“From everything that we’ve gathered, we are confident in the cruise sentiment in return to cruises this year,” said Gleason. “And the good news is that destinations that are serviced from Boston are also still highly in need.”

Massport forecasts as many as 395,000 passengers could sail into Boston this cruise season, approaching pre-pandemic numbers of around 402,000. Thousands more passengers — 411,000, to be exact — are expected in 2023. But some, like Massport CEO Lisa Wieland, expressed skepticism that the post-pandemic rebound would be quite so quick.

“I think it’d be really optimistic to think we’re going to hit 400,000 passengers this year,” said Wieland at the board meeting. “We’ll see based on the ship schedule, if that’s what the numbers could lead to. But I think it would be interesting if [the ships] came in fully loaded a year right after the pandemic sees this industry restart.”

As a vital and growing arm of Boston’s pre-pandemic tourism industry, cruises are an “economic engine” for its recovery, said Gleason, who added that Flynn Cruiseport generates $135.5 million in annual economic output. And with industries such as international travel and conventions still hindered by the pandemic, Boston’s tourism sector is relying on the return of cruises to help fill restaurants and tour buses, said Martha Sheridan, president of the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“When Boston is a stop [on a cruise], it’s a huge benefit to all of our attractions because we’ve got people coming in that have either pre-booked excursions or are just disembarking and spending the day in Boston,” said Sheridan. “So cruises are a huge benefit to our entire economy. And I know that our a lot of our businesses have missed having those ships here over the past few years.”

In the years leading up to the pandemic, Massachusetts invested in major upgrades to Boston’s cruise infrastructure with the goal of driving up tourism, and several hotels were constructed near Black Falcon Pier, in part to serve people staying before or after a voyage.

“This isn’t just about the restoration of our business,” said Wieland. “It is about the contribution [cruises] make to the tourism industry here in Boston, in Massachusetts and throughout New England, so that is why we’re highly focused on trying to get this thing going again right now.”

In addition to the cruise lines that currently have homeport vessels in Boston like Norwegian and Royal Caribbean, the terminal is also welcoming a new cruise line, Miami-based Celebrity Cruises, for its inaugural season in Boston Harbor.

During the pandemic pause, Flynn Cruiseport built a passenger boarding bridge capable of servicing larger ships, enabling Boston to welcome vessels that weren’t previously able to drop anchor at the terminal.

Massport is also looking to increase cruise line and passenger interest in Boston by reviewing options to expand terminal use into weekdays and shoulder season, the period between peak and off-peak cruise season. The agency also plans on paying attention to growing trends in the cruise industry, including smaller luxury cruise lines, catering to social media-minded passengers, and the increasingly younger demographic of cruise-goers that trends towards millennials and Generation X.

“After two years of uncertainty, we’re feeling very optimistic, very confident as the cruise industry returns to Flynn Cruiseport Boston in 2022,” said Gleason. “We know that the cruise industry is poised for long-term growth.”

Annie Probert can be reached at annie.probert@globe.com.