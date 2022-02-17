Crews search for missing cruise traveler in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a cruise ship passenger who jumped from her balcony into the sea and is missing in the Gulf of Mexico, authorities said.

Coast Guard officials said Thursday that an airplane is conducting search patterns off the coast.

The Coast Guard received a called Wednesday afternoon that a 32-year-old woman had fallen overboard from the Carnival Valor cruise ship about 150 miles (240 kilometers) from Southwest Pass, Louisiana, authorities said.