Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley call off engagement, reports say

Aaron Rogers and Shailene Woodley are reportedly calling it quits a little more than a year after announcing their engagement, multiple sources told People Magazine and InTouch Weekly.
“It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working,” a source told People. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there is no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”
The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, and the “Big Little Lies” actress, 30, met in 2020 and announced their engagement in February 2021. Neither Rodgers nor Woodley has commented publicly on the reports.
Advertisement
Rumors started swirling that the couple might have split last week when Rodgers won his fourth AP NFL Most Valuable Player honors, but didn’t mention Woodley in his speech. She didn’t accompany him on the red carpet.
Rodgers faced scrutiny in November after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to admit he hadn’t been vaccinated despite previously telling reporters he was “immunized.” Woodley took to Instagram to slam the media for “grasping at straws to disparage” her then-fiancé.
When Woodley officially confirmed their engagement last year on “The Tonight Show,” she said she never thought she’d grow up to marry someone who “throws balls for a living.” In March 2021, Rodgers called Woodley the “best thing that’s happened to me in the last year.”
Woodley previously dated rugby player Ben Volavola, and Rodgers’ recent past relationships include NASCAR alum Danica Patrick and actress Olivia Munn — who is now with comedian John Mulaney.
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.