Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley call off engagement, reports say

Aaron Rogers and Shailene Woodley are reportedly calling it quits a little more than a year after announcing their engagement, multiple sources told People Magazine and InTouch Weekly.

“It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working,” a source told People. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there is no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, and the “Big Little Lies” actress, 30, met in 2020 and announced their engagement in February 2021. Neither Rodgers nor Woodley has commented publicly on the reports.