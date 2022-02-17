Alva Smith Vanderbilt Belmont: true grit in the Gilded Age

Julian Fellowes may have cast his HBO costume drama about late-19th-century New York society, “The Gilded Age,” as a battle between two fictional families. But novelist Therese Anne Fowler hewed a little closer to the real history of the clash of old money and new by writing a novel about Alva Smith Vanderbilt Belmont, the mover and shaker at the center of the high society upheaval.

In dramatizing the catty Gilded Age infighting, Fowler presents Alva as tough, smart, wily, and unwilling to settle for anything less than she felt she deserved. “A Well Behaved Woman” traces Alva’s ascent from a cash-strapped, formerly prominent family to her standing as a wife and mother in the heart of the opulently wealthy Vanderbilt clan. She ultimately came to wield wealth and power on her own terms. The novel concludes with her commitment to the cause of women’s suffrage.

Simply put, the woman lived too colorful and impactful a life to ignore.

Alva's portrait still hangs in Marble House. David Lyon

In her author’s note to the novel, Fowler explains that she felt compelled to tell Alva’s story ‶to combat the way notable women in history are too often reduced to little more than sensationalized sound bites. Strong women — especially if they elect to lead lives outside of the domestic sphere — are often depicted without appropriate context.″

Much of the novel is set in Manhattan, where Alva’s Southern family relocated shortly after the Civil War. When the family fell on hard times, Alva secured her financial future by marrying William K. Vanderbilt in 1875. Although William was the grandson of shipping and railroad magnate Cornelius Vanderbilt, the family’s fabulous wealth didn’t automatically open the doors to the upper echelons of Manhattan society. Undeterred, Alva worked with architect Richard Morris Hunt to design a French Renaissance style mansion on Fifth Avenue. After the Petit Chateau, as it was called, was completed, the Vanderbilts hosted a lavish masquerade ball in March 1883. Even Caroline Astor, gatekeeper to the elite, could not afford to miss the event.

The massive fireplace in Belcourt's Gothic ballroom is topped with a high-relief castle-like mantelpiece. David Lyon

The Petit Chateau was demolished in the 1920s, but you can still hobnob with Alva’s spirit at Marble House and Belcourt, her two over-the-top homes in Newport. (Both have cameos in “The Gilded Age.”) Each represents a distinct chapter in her life. The country’s wealthiest Gilded Age families didn’t go to Newport simply to enjoy cool summer breezes off Narragansett Bay. Their penchant for what social critic Thorstein Veblen called ‶conspicuous consumption″ followed them out of the city as they outdid each other by building elaborate mansions.

As a gift for Alva’s 39th birthday, William purchased a prime piece of property stretching from Bellevue Avenue to the ocean. Fowler sketches the scene when William surprises Alva with the gift. “I thought, if I don’t acquire this property, some rich upstart’s going to get it, and who’s more deserving of a new cottage here than my wife?” he tells her. It’s a speech that fairly drips with irony.

Perhaps hinting at Alva’s self-image, her cottage was modeled on the Petit Trianon, the palace at Versailles favored by Queen Marie-Antoinette. The 50-room mansion was completed in 1892 and named Marble House for the half million cubic feet of the stone used in the construction. The mansion is now owned by the Preservation Society of Newport County. All visits are self-guided and visitors can download a free audio tour that draws on family reminiscences.

The dining room at Marble House was inspired by one at Versailles. David Lyon

With their words in your ear, the imposing, even intimidating, spaces come to life. You can almost picture servants pulling out heavy chairs to seat guests at the room-length table in the Versailles-inspired dining room. The Gold room is even more regal, with a crystal chandelier hanging from the mouth of Apollo and a bronze fireplace surround that replicates a statue by Michelangelo.

The stained glass windows and mock-cathedral fireplace made the Gothic room the perfect setting for William’s collection of medieval armor. In Fowler’s novel, it is also Alva’s favorite room. It’s certainly more restrained than her pinkish-lavender bedroom with elaborately carved ceiling and silk brocade on the walls.

Fowler does a masterful job of describing how Alva used Marble House to impress England’s cash-strapped Duke of Marlborough and to assure her daughter Consuelo’s marriage into British peerage in November 1895. At the time, she was bucking social convention by refusing to turn a blind eye to William’s philandering. She sued for divorce and came out of her marriage with a handsome financial settlement, Marble House, and custody of the couple’s two sons.

Alva didn’t waste much time in planning another marriage. Two months after packing off her daughter as a duchess, Alva wed family friend Oliver Hazard Perry Belmont in January 1896. In Fowler’s novel, the couple first acknowledges their mutual attraction in the Gothic room at Marble House before retiring to Alva’s bedroom.

Following the marriage, Alva moved down Bellevue Avenue to Belmont’s hunting-lodge-inspired mansion, Belcourt. She converted the carriage room and stables that horse-lover Belmont (of the Belmont Stakes racing family) had installed on the ground floor into proper spaces for entertaining Newport society. The grandest space is the two-story Gothic ballroom on the second level. One long wall consists of stained glass windows and the massive fireplace is topped with a high-relief castle-like mantelpiece. Since 2012, the mansion has been owned by Rhode Island jewlery designer Carolyn Rafaelian (of Alex and Ani fame). She has underwritten a massive restoration of the property and has furnished it with her personal collection of Art Deco furniture.

Alva was in her mid-50s when Oliver died in 1908. She reopened Marble House and threw herself into the movement to secure voting rights for women. The ornate mansion wasn’t entirely incompatible with her new passion. Alva sponsored suffrage lectures and wielded her social position to host fund-raising events and build support for the cause. She often courted wealthy donors in the marvelous caprice of a Chinese tea house that she had built on the back lawn. Once the 19th Amendment granting the vote to women was ratified in 1920, Alva lived primarily in France, where she died in 1933. Marble House was acquired by the Preservation Society of Newport County in 1963.

IF YOU GO . . .

Marble House

596 Bellevue Ave., Newport, R.I.

401-847-1000, newportmansions.org

Open daily 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Adults $20, youth $8

Belcourt

657 Bellevue Ave., Newport, R.I.

belcourt.com

Guided tours Sat.-Sun. See website for hours.

Adults $20, youth $8

Patricia Harris and David Lyon can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.

