The funkiest, baddest ‘burg in Florida

It was Saturday night in the River District of downtown Fort Myers, Fla., the third Saturday of the month, when the district holds its free, monthly Music Walk. On the first Saturday of the month, it hosts a free Art Walk, with local and regional artists displaying their works for sale. And on every other weekend? Well, who needs an excuse to let loose? Certainly not Fort Myerans.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — “Guess there are no open container laws here,” Chuck, our traveling companion, said as we weaved through the crowd, many revelers holding red Solo cups and plastic margarita glasses. There were bands set up on corners, makeshift outdoor bars serving drinks, barricades across streets prohibiting car traffic, and friendly police patrolling a mixed crowd. Earlier in the evening, the crowd skewed middle aged and older, but as the sun set over pretty Caloosahatchee River, the skies darkened and the hours passed, the crowd grew younger and more raucous. The party continued into the wee hours, long after we’d crawled into bed.

A little gritty, a little edgy, this historical riverfront borough is slowly transforming into a buzzing locale, arguably one of the baddest ‘burgs in the Sunshine State. The district, located along the Caloosahatchee River, is amid a full-on revival. Art Deco architecture is being renovated and re-purposed. New restaurants are opening. The retail and art scenes are improving, too. Centennial Park, a sorry-looking, down-and-out patch of scruffy grass, once home to a sizable population of homeless people, is receiving a major overhaul that includes a new amphitheater and renovated pavilion, scheduled to reopen any day. And the recent opening of the sleek Luminary Hotel & Co. is further propelling the Downtown River District toward gentrification. Right now, it’s in that sweet spot: not too barren and rough but still not too gentrified and soulless.

Diners at the casual Ford’s Garage, with its playful, over-the-top car theme. Elise Amendola/Associated Press

“You know the locals call it Fort Misery, right?” our young waiter told us as he sloshed a couple of Jai Alai IPAs in front of us. “Pretty much filled with people who want to leave but will never get out, and leather-skinned geriatrics clogging up the roads. But it’s getting better, especially in the River.”

And with that resounding recommendation, we set out to explore the area. Texts alerted us that our rooms at the Luminary Hotel & Co. were ready, so, after enjoying our brews, we headed there to check in and drop off our bags. This polished and gleaming hotel is part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, a contemporary high rise overlooking the river and dominating the River District landscape (room rates start at $293). Rooms are modern and comfortable with the ubiquitous whites and grays, and wood accents; some have nice river views. There’s a gym and a small pool, but it’s the hotel’s dining venues that stand out. During our stay, we had sunset drinks at the polished Beacon Social Drinkery, an indoor-outdoor contemporary bar located on the hotel’s 12th floor rooftop, with sweeping views of the river and downtown. Dinner at the Silver King Ocean Brasserie, the hotel’s spacious fine dining venue with a contemporary vibe, was a highlight, offering one of the more sophisticated dining venues in town. We enjoyed plates of charred octopus in a mole sauce, lamb chops with goat cheese grits, and halibut with a ginger coconut curry. One morning we had breakfast at Ellie Mae’s Diner, a fun-loving, bustling Southern-inspired restaurant located on the street level of the hotel.

Manatee Park in Fort Myers is a popular spot for manatees to gather during the winter months. Pamela Wright

The name of the hotel pays homage to the luminaries who lived and worked here in the past, namely Henry Ford and Thomas Edison. In 1886, Thomas Edison, wanting to escape New Jersey winters, purchased a waterfront estate on the Caloosahatchee River. He also set up shop here, working on some of his more than 1,000 patents. In 1914, his pal and fellow inventor, Henry Ford, purchased the property adjacent to Edison, where he built his winter home. The two inventors spent years, playing and working together at the Fort Myers properties. Today, the Edison and Ford Winter Estates historical museum is a fascinating place to visit. The more than 12,000 square acre site includes both the winter homes of Thomas Edison and Henry Ford, a museum filled with artifacts and information on the two inventors, a 20-acre garden filled with more than 1,700 plants including more than 400 species, and the Edison Botanical Research Laboratory, where Edison and Harvey Firestone set out to discover a botanical substitute for imported rubber. It’s filled with test tubes, specimens and original notes, equipment and machinery, and offers an extraordinary look into the arduous process of invention.

There are several fishing charters and boat trips out of Fort Myers if you want to get on the water. We passed on those but rented kayaks at Manatee Park. The small, lush wet oasis is a popular spot for manatees to gather during the winter months. We paddled through thick mangrove forests, ducking under low lying limbs; a pleasant enough excursion even if we didn’t see manatees.

Manatee Park in Fort Myers is a lush oasis, with thick mangrove forests. Pamela Wright

When we returned to the River District, the place was hopping. There was no festival this evening but plenty of people were dining at outdoor tables, browsing shops, and milling around. The biggest decision to make once evening hit was where to eat and drink. We started with drinks and apps at the casual Ford’s Garage, with its playful, over-the-top car theme. We’re suckers for any place that harkens back to its history. Here, we got rags for napkins, and a waitstaff that dresses in garage work uniforms. The bathroom is a gas pump, and the sink is a tire, and there’s an old Ford car hanging over the bar. The drinks and food were both decent. Another hot spot is The Lodge, inexplicably decorated in western mountain décor, with a boisterous crowd, and a reputation for its smokehouse BBQ and burgers. The line was out the door. Cabos Cantina Taco and Tequila Bar was rocking, as was Capone’s Coal Fired Pizza. That evening, we ended up at Izzy’s Fish and Oyster, a bright spot with beach decor, where we dined al fresco, sharing gator bites and Cajun shrimp hush puppies.

The next day our plan was to drive to Fort Myers Beach. It’s only about 15 miles away, but the traffic was so bad we turned around. Instead, we meandered River District, looking at the street art and mingling with the leather-skinned geriatrics and the young who want to escape. Everyone looked happy to us.

For more information, visit www.visitfortmyers.com.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com