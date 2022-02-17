These days, apres-ski can mean coaster rides and ziplining

“Ski areas understand that not everyone who comes to the mountains necessarily wants to ski, or ski for the whole day,” says Jessyca Keeler, president of Ski New Hampshire. “Many ski areas have responded by offering a variety of other activities for nonskiers or for those who aren’t first-chair to last-chair skiers.”

But these days, apres-ski can begin at noon. For others heading to the mountains, it’s more alternative-ski than apres-ski.

Mention apres-ski and several images may come to mind. Perhaps, it’s sipping champagne at Little Nell’s in Aspen, Colo., or downing ski shots at the Wobbly Barn in Killington, Vt. Usually, it involves celebratory food and drink after a full day of up-and-down skiing or boarding.

We love a day (half-day) on the slopes followed with a hot toddy or a cold craft brew as much as the next person, but apres-ski these days can include a slew of other activities, from coaster rides to ziplining. Here are some fun apres-ski things to do when you snap off the boards and unbuckle the boots.

Catch cat scratch fever

Ever wonder what it’s like to ride in a massive snowcat machine up the flanks of a steep mountain? You can get a taste of it on a sunset ride on the Lincoln Limo at Sugarbush (www.sugarbush.com). The 1- to 1½-hour, private excursion aboard the heated snowcat, fitted with 12 passenger seats, takes you to the summit of 3,975-foot Lincoln Peak, where you’ll have expansive views of Lake Champlain and the Adirondacks.

Another option: Board the snowcat for a trip to Allyn’s Lodge to enjoy a fireside dinner. The hardy can eschew the cat ride altogether and join a guided evening hike to and from the lodge, located mid-mountain at Lincoln Peak. Or ski or board down under the moonlight with a guide.

Have some cheesy fun

The Swiss Fondue by Heinz restaurant (www.swissfonduestowe.com) has been a mainstay in Stowe for years, located in the village just down the road from Stowe Mountain Resort (www.stowe.com). The cozy six-table eatery does one thing best: fondue! The authentic Swiss fondue is made with gruyere, appenzeller, and vacherin cheeses. There’s also cave-aged raclette, and of course, you’ll have the chocolate fondue for dessert, served with seasonal fruits.

Go fish

This might be the winter to give ice fishing a try (don’t poo-poo it until you’ve tried it). Landing a perch, pike, salmon, or trout through the ice is a special thrill, and the lakes in northern Vermont are spectacularly pristine and gorgeous under a blanket of fresh snow. Guided half-day excursions with the experts at Fly Rod Shop are offered at Smugglers’ Notch throughout the season (www.smuggs.com). Don your layers and try your luck. BTW, Smuggs offers a variety of family-friendly, off-slope activities, including ice skating, snowshoeing, winter hiking, bonfires, sledding, Thursday night fireworks, and more. New this year at Smuggs is Snowshoeing & S’mores. Snowshoers follow a lantern-lit trail to a large fire pit where they can hang out under starlit skies and make s’mores.

Cranmore Mountain Resort’s giant swing ride is a hit with kids (and adults).

Zoom through the woods

We’re not talking that Zoom (we’ve had enough of that, thank you very much). We’re talking about a power ride through miles of snowy woods on a snowmobile. Killington ski resort has paired up with Snowmobile Vermont to offer guided treks (www.killington.com). For a small taste, join the one-hour tour through woods and on groomed trails. For a bigger adventure, try the 25-mile journey through nearby Calvin Coolidge State Forest. They also have kid-size snowmobiles for little ones to ride in a guide-monitored setting (www.snowmobilevermont.com).

Ride a coaster

Hang on, baby! So what if it’s winter and the amusement parks have closed? You can get thrills aplenty on the Timber Ripper Mountain Coaster at Okemo Mountain Resort (www.okemo.com). The rider-controlled sled (one or two people per sled) makes a slow 1,600-foot climb up the mountain, before plunging back down, reaching speeds up to 25 miles per hour. Hang on as you ride over waves and bumps, and around loops and twists. Guaranteed the kids will want to do it again.

The Mountain Coaster at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway, N.H., (www.cranmore.com) also reaches speeds up to 25 miles per hour, as it twists and turns down the mountain slope. It’s 2,390-feet of whirling, fast-paced fun (drivers control the speed.) Cranmore also has giant swing rides and a lift-serviced snow tubing park.

The Mountain Coaster at Jiminy Peak in Hancock was the first of its kind to open in the East, and remains one of the longest and fastest rides, traveling some 3,000 feet through the woods and down the mountain (www.jiminypeak.com).

Zip through the forest

The zipline canopy tour at Bretton Woods in northern New Hampshire is a wild and wholly ride through thick woods, soaring 165 feet above the forest floor. Two guides lead up to eight people on the high-flying, three-hour excursion, describing the native flora and fauna along the way. There are nine ziplines ranging from 120 to 830 feet, two sky bridges, and 16 tree platforms along the 1,000-foot descent, plunging from Rosebrook Canyon to the base of the resort (www.brettonwoods.com).

Other resorts with zipline experiences include Cranmore Mountain Resort, offering a 700-foot ride on the Soaring Eagle and Loon Mountain Resort (www.loonmtn.com), with a quick zipline over the Pemigewassett River.

Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, N.H.

Get buffed

A glass of wine after skiing or snowboarding: lovely. A warming, hot stone massage: even better. Spa-ing beats apres-skiing any day, we say. The state-of-the-art, 25,000-square-foot spa at the Omni Mount Washington Resort, also home to Bretton Woods ski area, is a top-notch choice with a host of treatments. Standouts include the 100-minute Signature Body Treatment, beginning with a hydrotherapy session followed by a body exfoliation, hydration, and hot oil scalp massage. Stick around after the treatment to enjoy the whirlpool, steam room, and sauna.

If you’re visiting Stowe Mountain Resort, you’ll have two great choices for indulgent spa treatments, including Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa (www.stoweflake.com) and Topnotch Resort & Spa (www.topnotchresort.com). Both have world-class facilities and offer a slew of treatments.

And more

Sno-go biking, fat tire riding, ice skating, tubing, snowshoeing, fireworks, bonfires, sleigh rides, and more are offered at a variety of New England ski and snowboard resorts. Now, that’s what we call apres-skiing. (We’ll toast to that!)

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com