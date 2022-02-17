Abington is bringing back its St. Patrick’s Day parade

In the past, up to 10,000 spectators have attended, according to organizer and local businessman Jack Bailey, who is excited to see the return of the local tradition. “Especially now, we are looking for something to make us happy,” he said.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on March 20 and will go for 2 miles through the center of town, starting at St. Patrick’s Square.

The parade dates back to 1980, when Bailey bet one of his garage employees $10 that there would be a St. Patrick’s Day parade in Abington that year. Bailey intended to decorate his trucks and drive them around the block, but word spread, and more than 50 decorated vehicles showed up — led by then police Chief Eddie Murphy, who got the proper permits and was named grand marshal.

The parade grew and now includes marching bands, bagpipers, drum corps, floats, horses, politicians, civic groups, and lots of candy being thrown to families lining the route. Bailey said he’ll take his usual spot on a pickup truck — dressed as St. Patrick with long flowing beard and hair and a costume made by his wife, Kathy.

Advertisement

“It’s one of those things that started as a joke and just kept on going,” he said. “And how do you say no when something is going so good? In 40 years, we have never had a fight, or accident, or any problem. It’s unbelievable the fun, the laughter.

“It’s also known as the candy parade; kids say it’s better than Halloween because you don’t have to dress up and go door to door to get candy; it comes to you,” he said.

Bailey said the parade costs about $24,000 to put on. The town is donating $5,000 this year toward the police detail, and the rest of the money comes from donations, he said.

Advertisement

Two years ago, when the parade was abruptly canceled due to pandemic restrictions, Bailey contacted donors to return their money. He said 93 percent said to keep the money for the next parade. The pandemic stopped the parade in 2021, as well.

The parade is on for 2022 — barring any unexpected COVID-19 crisis. Bailey said some of the groups that usually march in Abington were hurt by the pandemic and won’t be there. But he said he expects at least 14 bands, about 30 vehicles, and lots of elected officials and political hopefuls.

More information about the exact route and participating in the parade is available at abingtonstpatricksdayparade.org.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.