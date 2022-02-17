The arrogance of Lifespan and Care New England leaders doomed their merger

For the better part of the past three years, dating back to when former governor Gina Raimondo helped squash Care New England’s proposed merger with Brigham Health, anyone who dared to raise legitimate questions about the merger has been scoffed at.

There’s a lot to digest in Attorney General Peter Neronha’s 150-page decision denying the merger between Lifespan and Care New England, but one element is crystal clear: The two health care groups have arrogantly taken the approach that everyone – regulators, state lawmakers, the public – should trust implicitly that this proposal was good for Rhode Island, and Neronha called their bluff.

Concerned about health care costs going up? Stop being shortsighted.

Worried about the future of Kent County Hospital? You’re being too provincial.

Alarmed by a potential monopoly? Why do you hate Rhode Island?

It turns out that the five-member team assigned to review the merger application had many of the same questions, and Neronha declared emphatically Thursday that officials from the two hospitals failed to offer sufficient answers.

“I can’t evaluate what I can’t see,” Neronha said during an hour-long press conference, making it clear that he refused to be a rubber stamp on the deal and let the hospitals figure out the finer points after the merger was approved.

He said that his office also plans to join the Federal Trade Commission in filing a lawsuit to block the merger.

Neronha is a former US attorney, so we’ve gotten used to watching him stand behind a podium and eviscerate corrupt politicians and thuggish wiseguys over the years. There is nothing criminal about this merger, but that same fiery passion for doing right by the public was on full display.

He expressed deep concerns about nearly every facet of the proposal, questioning what giving one entity control of 80 percent of all inpatient services in Rhode Island would mean for costs and quality of care, and how Lifespan and Care New England would be able deliver on any promises they’ve made regarding the benefits of the merger.

He also said that a merger could make the entity “too big to fail,” which could result in a taxpayer bailout if the hospitals face financial problems.

When we spoke after the press conference, I told him that he almost sounded offended by or annoyed with Lifespan and Care New England.

“I wouldn’t say I was annoyed, but I was frustrated at times by the inability or unwillingness of them to give me the information I need to weigh the benefits of this against the potential harms,” Neronha said.

In other words, officials had nothing better to offer privately while under oath than they did publicly to their employees and to reporters, except to claim that the two health care systems are financially endangered and that hospitals could close.

In an effort to either remain entirely on brand or prove they’ve learned nothing from this entire process, the heads of both hospital groups – Dr. Timothy J. Babineau from Lifespan and Dr. James E. Fanale from Care New England – offered few details in their written statements, and declined to be interviewed on Thursday.

“A Rhode Island solution that remains nonprofit, and creates the state’s first fully integrated academic health care system, is what we seek to accomplish for the state and that remains our overriding goal,” Babineau said. “We have articulated the incredible and transformative value to the state in making that vision a reality. Further, the healthcare market for Rhode Island spans outside the borders of the state, well into Massachusetts and Connecticut, and so too should the economic and competitive considerations to allow us to create the same type of health care system that many other cities including Boston, New Haven, Pittsburgh and many others are able to enjoy. I am deeply disappointed in today’s decisions.”

“Of course, we are disappointed, but I will say that we can truly know that we did everything we could over the past few years of hard work to get this done,” Fanale said. “We thought it was the right thing to do, but now we will need to move on to a new path forward. There is always a path forward, and we will explore all options to find the best possible - and acceptable to regulatory bodies – solution for access to affordable, quality, health care.”

The deal isn’t necessarily dead yet. The groups can appeal the decision in Superior Court, or they could try to push Neronha to the side and ask the General Assembly to approve a certificate of public advantage (COPA), which would allow the merger to move forward.

There’s a reason Lifespan and Care New England, not to mention Brown, have contracts with nearly every influential lobbyist in the state, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see these entities try to slip the merger through a back door.

Lawmakers will face additional pressure because the hospitals’ unions supported the merger, but they should keep something in mind: Neronha could have easily approved this merger with certain conditions, and no one would have questioned the decision. His team of experts analyzed more than 3.6 million documents during its review of the proposal, and then they clearly explained why they opposed the merger.

Until the folks at Lifespan and Care New England stop speaking in platitudes, they shouldn’t be allowed near the State House.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.