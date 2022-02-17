A belated thanks to some profiles in courage

After all, they have, at great risk to their political careers, not to mention their personal safety, stood up against the Big Lie that Donald Trump won the 2020 election, and the even Bigger Lie that the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was merely, as the Republican National Committee recently put it in exquisite Orwellian doublespeak, ”legitimate political discourse.”

It seems safe to assume Republican Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger have been duly nominated and are the odds-on favorites to win.

This was the last week to nominate someone for the Profile in Courage Award presented annually by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.

But considering the courage that Cheney and Kinzinger have shown in sticking up for democracy got me thinking about some people who are, at the very least, due some belated thanks if not some recognition as profiles in courage themselves: Chris Dempsey, Liam Kerr, and Kelley Gossett, lead organizers of No Boston Olympics, who took on business and political orthodoxy, risked ridicule, and won.

The No Boston Olympics activists were outspent $1,500 to $1 by the monied interests who were pushing for Boston to host the 2024 Summer Games. But if they lacked for money, they had fistfuls of fact-based arguments against the Olympics, which tend to be windfalls for the International Olympic Committee and corporate interests while host cities get stuck with the inevitable cost overruns.

Dempsey acknowledges it was his group’s ability to persuade taxpayers in Boston in particular and Massachusetts in general that they were going to get stuck holding the tab that was most crucial in No Boston Olympics prevailing.

But he said at the core of their argument was opposition to the fundamentally undemocratic ethos of the IOC and the pay-to-play culture that allows the rich to get richer while, behind a velvet curtain, something very rotten is going on.

“You’re expected to hand over the destiny of your city to the whims of unelected people at the IOC,” Dempsey said. “Boston and Massachusetts are the birthplaces of democracy. In a democracy, listening to the people matters, and the IOC is the opposite of that. Members of the IOC are literally royalty. The princess of Lichtenstein had more say in where the Olympics go than the people of Massachusetts.”

Watching the Olympics in China has only reinforced how lucky Boston was to avoid the boondoggle that would have been hosting the games, not to mention the ignominy of hosting the utterly amoral IOC.

That the IOC sees no problem with China hosting the Olympics tells you everything you need to know about that shower of swells. If you read Shayida Ali’s op-ed in the Globe, detailing how her family are among the millions of Uyghurs who have been subjected to systemic torture and detention at the hands of the Chinese government, you’ll realize the IOC sees no contradiction in Olympic camps co-existing in the same country with concentration camps.

The only good thing about the Olympics being held in China is that it has saved, at least temporarily, Ukraine from an invasion by the Russian military. Russia isn’t going to embarrass its pals in Beijing by launching an illegal, unprovoked war as long as the Olympic flame burns in China.

Closer to home, imagine how screwed up Boston and the rest of Massachusetts would be if, in the middle of a pandemic, we were expected to be getting ready for the Olympics. While the government here put a pause on evictions and student loans, the IOC isn’t big on forgiveness, unless it’s forgiving a totalitarian regime that considers human rights as disposable as many of its citizens.

Chris Dempsey is running for Massachusetts auditor, and no doubt he’d do a fine job. But he and the others who led No Boston Olympics would also be welcome additions to Congress, where almost half of the members are more than willing to defend attacks on democracy while prostrating themselves to authoritarian forces as cynical and craven as the Communist Party in China.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.