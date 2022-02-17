Best things to do in RI this week: Feb. 18-28

Welcome back, winner. This week’s Best Times includes burger contests, snow tubing, trolls and beer. Let’s make like a kid on a snow bank and dive in.

Ricardo Pitts-Wiley (in front) and Christopher Lindsay in a scene from August Wilson's play "Gem of Ocean." The play premieres at Trinity Rep in Providence, R.I., on Feb. 24 and runs through March 27.

Fans of the Richard Gere and Debra Winger classic, rejoice: the musical version of the Oscar-winning movie is headed to PPAC. And ‘80s music fans, you can rejoice, too. The score includes hits like “Higher Love” (Steve Winwood), “Owner Of A Lonely Heart” (Yes), “Love Is A Battlefield” and “Invincible” (Pat Benatar) and “Lost In Your Eyes” (Debbie Gibson). Gen X, this is your soundtrack. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18; 2 and 8 p.m. Feb. 19; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Tickets from $20. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here. Read our interview with actor Logan Marks here

NEWPORT BURGER BENDER

Bring your appetite, baby. This looks epic. Newport restaurants are throwing down to see who has the best burger in town in a “Burger Bender.” The field is deep — nearly 50 burgers are vying for the title — including beef, veggie, swordfish, lamb burgers and more.

At Diego’s for example, you can dig into the Mexican Mole Burger — grilled Angus beef, Mexican chorizo, applewood smoked bacon and pickled jalapeño, topped with Oaxaca cheese, avocado, mole sauce, shaved Fresno pepper, citrus lime creme and micro cilantro, served on a local Portuguese bolo. One Bellevue is entering their grass-fed beef patty, truffle pate, sweet and sour mushroom, arugula, and fresh mozzarella, served on a sesame seed bun with rosemary potato chips. The Boathouse offers a swordfish burger with Narragansett Creamery Feta, house pickled onions & cucumbers, frisée, Kalamata and red pepper aioli…

OK, I’ll stop there. The full roster is a mind-blowing meltdown for the senses. Voting begins Feb. 18 via discovernewport.org. The burger with the most votes at the end of the 10 days will be crowned the winner. Details — and drool-worthy Instagram pics — here. #WeGotBeef #AndFish #AndVeggieBurgers

RISD MUSEUM

It’s school vacation week, but if you’re looking for a family field trip, or a solo art vibe-out, I’ll mention this gem: the RISD Museum is as good as most any art museum.

Matisse, Monet, Picasso, Van Gogh. I’ve spent an hour wandering Ancient Egypt, Greek and Roman galleries alone — looking back through time at a coffin and mummy, scarabs, ancient paint boxes, jars, coins, flasks, jewelry. The breadth of what these wings along represent is all too much to take in when you think about it.

This week’s virtual events include Art & Design Lab For Teens Virtual Winter Craft Jam (Feb.18 and Feb. 25) and Family See & Sketch (Feb. 19.)

Exhibits that went up recently include “Inherent Vice,” ”Striking Chords” — music that permeated Japanese society during the Edo period (1615–1868) vividly captured in woodblock prints — and “Variance: Making, Unmaking, and Remaking Disability.” Adults $17, youth free. All admission free on Sunday and Thursday nights. 20 North Main St., Providence. 401-454-6500. Details here.

WINTER GAMES

No, not in the Games in Beijing. The games right here in Rhody. The Providence Bruins take on the Hershey Bears at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center Feb. 18 at 7:05 p.m. and Feb. 20 at 3:05 p.m. They face Charlotte Feb. 25 at 7:05 p.m. Ticket prices vary.

Meanwhile, as we near March Madness, Providence College battles Xavier Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Dunk. Ticket prices vary. 1 LaSalle Square, Providence. 401-331-6700. Details here.

TROLLS INVADE PROVIDENCE

Beep beep beep! Alert! Trolls are invading Providence! I repeat: Citizens, take cover … whoops, never mind… They’re the cute kind.

Yup, Dreamworks’ “Trolls Live!” hits The Vets for five shows Feb. 19 and 20. Bring your little cousins, nieces and nephews for a troll-tactic show “jam-packed with all the epic music, glitter, humor and happiness” according to the show billing. Sounds good to me. Tickets from $19. 1 Avenue of the Arts, Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here.

SCHOOL VACATION SKIING

If the kiddos are already clawing on walls, trying to ski down the staircase and trashing the living room (deep breath, Mom and Dad), let them burn off energy on the slopes. Whether you’re looking to ski, snowboard, or snow tube, Exeter’s Yawgoo Valley has their President’s Week hours posted now, from Feb. 19. #HitTheSlopes 160 and 220 Yawgoo Valley Road, Exeter. 833-592-9466. Details here.

PROVIDENCE CHILDREN’S MUSUEM

Speaking of school vacation week, you might take a family field trip to the Providence Children’s Museum.

Their hands-on programs and areas, geared toward kids ages 1 to 11, are “dedicated to the idea that children learn through play and that play is good for children and their families.”

There are some unique exhibits. In “Coming to Rhode Island,” for example, kids ages 4 and up can “take a time-traveling adventure and meet real people who came to Rhode Island from many different countries” and discover “how they changed the Ocean State.” In “Innovation Lab,” kids can work with real tools. “Thinkspace” is all about puzzles; while “Play Power” lets kids send objects through air tubes, and construct magnetic mazes. Note: On Feb. 22, you can drop off the kiddos (and take a two-hour break for yourselves) while they create their own scribbling robots. Take a virtual tour to get a taste. $14 for adults and children, 100 South St., Providence. 401-273-5437. Details here.

OSCAR PREP

The Oscars are coming up, and if you’re like me, you’ll be rooting for that one you saw. (“Oooh Ooooh! I saw that one! Yeah. That should win. Hands down.”) See more than one Oscar contender at local theaters this week so you can really weigh in. “Licorice Pizza” (Feb. 18), “Dune” (Feb. 22), “Belfast” (Feb. 22-March 8), “The Power of the Dog” (Feb. 23-24) at The Jane Pickens Theater in Newport. Starting Feb. 25, they’ll also show 2022 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Live Action and the 2022 Oscar-nominated Animated Shorts. 49 Touro St., Newport. 401-846-5252. Details here.

Meanwhile, at the Avon in Providence, Oscar-nominee “The Worst Person In The World” plays Feb. 18-24. The Norwegian film is nominated for Best International Feature Film. 260 Thayer St., Providence. (401) 421-0020. Details here.

“SAIL AWAY TO BLOCK ISLAND”

(You heard that jingle in your head, didn’t you?)

While the out-of-staters are away, it’s our time to explore our own backyards. Take an island vacation to the historic Spring House on Block Island — a year-round stunner. From Feb. 20 to March 6, The Inn at Spring House offers a 30-percent-off room discount. In that same timeframe, on-site restaurant The Barn offers a three-course meal for $29. Par for the course: sausage-stuffed mushrooms, roasted Brussel spouts with bacon and Romano, cheese-filled pesto tortellini with sun-dried tomatoes; chocolate Nutella mouse.

I’ll give a shout out here to all the Block Islanders who feel left out of most all New England “what-to-do” lists. Make it a stay-cation, Block Islanders. (We’re all jealous of your beauty.) 52 Spring St., Block Island. 401-466-5844. Details here.

“GEM OF THE OCEAN”

August’s Wilson’s “Gem of the Ocean” premieres at Trinity Rep Feb. 24, and runs through March 27. Set in 1904 Pittsburgh, “Gem” is first of the 10 plays in Wilson’s “American Century Cycle”— which includes “Fences” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Tickets from $25. 201 Washington St., Providence. 401-351-4242. For full synopsis and details, see here.

Until next week, Rhody: keep rockin’. Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.

