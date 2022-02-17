The Black history I carry with me: Mo Knows Hair

Monica Stevens, known as Mo Knows Hair, shares her beautiful resistance.

Our hair is so discriminated against, we need legislation to protect it. The Crown Act, a bill that will ban discrimination based on hair textures and styles associated to a certain race or nationality, has only passed in a quarter of the nation’s states.

Still, we love the kinky, curly, thick and thin, straight and laid lineage of our hair. We celebrate it.

Monica Stevens is one of the leading voices in natural hair care. In 2013, Stevens launched a YouTube channel helping folk learn to style, care for, and love their hair: Mo Knows Hair. To date, her videos have been viewed over 26 million times. She has more than 240,000 followers on Instagram and launched her own line of hair care products in 2019.

Her goal has always been to protect and honor our hair, a natural extension of us and a reflection of our culture.

The Black history I carry with me is:

The desire to always give more, persevere when the outcome is unsure and the courage to walk into spaces that traditionally have not always welcomed me.

What gives you joy?

Helping someone find their “ah ha!” moment gives me joy. I want the best for my people, friends, and family!

Black hair is:

Everything. It rises, falls, curls, coils, frizzes, expresses, nurtures, excites … just beautiful in every texture in every way!

How are you creating space for rest and what does rest look like for you?

I make my own rules. I’m admittedly not a morning person, so the “rise and grind at 5 a.m.” will not work well for me. Also, knowing when I’ve hit my limit and when I need to let something go or suspend it for some time. I value rest for my mind, body and spirit ― you can’t be productive running on fumes!

My life is a beautiful resistance because:

I am always learning how to be the best version of myself in every season. I refuse to stay the same, it be content. I intend to have life abundantly as God told me I can.

Follow @moknowshair and learn more about natural hair at youtube.com/moknowshair.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee and on Instagram @abeautifulresistance.