Boston police officer charged with assault allowed to return home to family

Lamb was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and on Wednesday was ordered to stay away from his house after a prosecutor presented conflicting accounts of what led to the domestic dispute. But on Thursday, Judge Kathleen Coffey vacated the no-contact order after Lamb’s sons testified that they wanted their father back home.

Dana C. Lamb, who was already on paid leave from the department due to an ongoing internal affairs investigation, was arrested Tuesday after an argument with his two adult sons in the family’s home.

A Boston police officer accused of pointing a gun at his son was allowed to return to his Roslindale home Thursday after the family assured a judge they were “not concerned for their safety” and were “going to try to live peacefully.”

“What’s done is done,” said Drew Lamb, 27. “I would like him back, after all he’s been through.”

Coffey said she had concerns about imposing a no-contact order on “a gentleman who owns the home and lives there and raised his family there,” and noted that neither son requested a restraining order.

According to a police report, the 57-year-old officer placed the 911 call on Tuesday night, saying his son was “scaring him, acting out … [and] threatening to kill” him. But when officers arrived they were met outside the home by Drew Lamb, who said that his father had pulled a gun on him, according to Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum.

According to the sons, who were questioned separately by police, their father became angry over the volume of the television and shouted at them repeatedly to turn it down before allegedly pointing a gun at them.

But Lamb told officers that there was an ongoing dispute over WiFi use in the house and that he changed the password to restrict the Internet access for his sons.

While Lamb was in the bathroom, his younger son allegedly blew marijuana smoke in his face and threw a fake punch, startling him, Polumbaum said in court. Lamb had his firearm on his hip and reached for it, but said he later heard his sons conspiring to tell officers that he had pulled and pointed the gun, according to the prosecutor.

Lamb’s lawyer, Peter Pasciucco, said his client is a lifelong Boston resident with no previous criminal history and has been a police officer for nearly 35 years. Lamb was licensed to carry the gun, but surrendered both the weapon and his license after the incident, according to the police report. Police also seized a rifle and six pistols from Lamb’s house and car.

A police department spokesman declined to say why Lamb was previously under internal investigation. The department’s Bureau of Professional Standards and the Bureau of Investigative Service is now also investigating Lamb’s arrest.

Lamb is expected to begin pretrial proceedings on April 4.