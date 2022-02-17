City officials to bury time capsule in March to show future generations of Bostonians what was relevant for us

Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday said city officials plan to bury a time capsule next month and urged members of the public to suggest items that should go in it for the benefit of “future generations.”

Scores of tweeters quickly responded to the mayor’s callout.

Among the suggestions were a photo of Wu and her predecessor, former Acting Mayor Kim Janey, standing at the podium during Wu’s inaugural slated for some time this spring; a mask signed by local healthcare workers; City Hall pins; a Charlie Card; a Dunkin’ Donuts straw and sugar packet; a vaccine vile; flyers for the Roxbury Unity Parade; and tickets to Fenway Park and the MFA.

Time capsules aren’t without precedent in Massachusetts politics; one from 1795 was unearthed at the State House in 2014.

The original contents of the time capsule were first placed in 1795 by Governor Samuel Adams, Paul Revere, and William Scollay in a ceremony that started in downtown Boston and proceeded to the State House, according to historical accounts. It was unearthed during emergency repairs to the foundation in 1855 and then buried again, and had not seen daylight until it emerged in December 2014.

The Globe reported at the time that the capsule was believed to include a collection of silver and copper coins dating from between 1652 and 1855; an engraved silver plate; newspapers; the seal of the Commonwealth; cards; and a title page from the Massachusetts Colony Records, citing a spokeswoman for the Executive Office of Administration and Finance.

The following year at MIT, a time capsule built in 1957 and designed to last for at least 1,000 years was discovered during the early construction phase of the MIT.nano building.

The glass object was handblown by the school’s RLE Glass Blowing Lab, according to school officials, and planted by then-President James R. Killian Jr. and world-renowned professor of electrical engineering Harold “Doc” Edgerton.

The Globe reported at the time that eight capsules are believed to be buried around MIT’s campus.

In December 2020, contractors tearing down the the Villa Victoria Center for the Arts in Boston’s South End found a time capsule beneath the cornerstone of the building. The small copper box was hidden in a hollowed-out piece of granite and had been placed there more than a century earlier.

Inside the box were tattered church papers, two newspapers from Oct. 16, 1898 (one of which was in German) and several coins (a quarter, a nickel, a dime, and a penny from 1898).

The items had been placed in the box by members of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, where people worshipped from 1899, when the building opened, until the 1950s.

