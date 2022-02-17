A close call when a tree topples in Duxbury

A scary situation unfolded in Duxbury on Jan. 6, when a large tree branch fell on top of a Jeep SUV that was traveling on Elm Street. Duxbury fire officials tweeted out photos of the scene and advised motorists to avoid the area until everything was cleared up. “Occupants of this vehicle are very lucky and were not injured,” the tweet said. The impact of the falling tree branch smashed in the roof of the vehicle and cracked the windshield. Deputy Fire Chief Rob Reardon said the fact that no one got hurt was “beyond lucky.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

WATCH WHERE YOU SIT

At 11:51 a.m. Feb. 1, Bedford police received a 911 call from a wireless phone at an office building on Crobsy Drive.. According to the log entry, the caller told police “it was accidental, she sat on her phone.”

WHERE’S MY CLOTHES?

At 4:25 p.m. Jan. 9, police in Peabody received a report that some laundry was stolen from a laundromat on Foster Street. The victim was advised to leave a note on the laundry machine “in case it was taken by accident,” and an officer was going to follow up with the owner of the business.

LOST AND FOUND

People lose precious items all the time, but occasionally they find their way back to their rightful owners, thanks to the actions of concerned fellow citizens. Such was the case on Jan. 23, when a man came into the Bedford police station with a laptop that he found in the middle of the roadway at the intersection of Hayden and Dutton lanes. The log entry stated that he believed “he found the name of the owner, and had a friend attempt to contact her via text message.” The discovery of the laptop was successfully communicated to the owner, and she came to the station and was reunited with her computer.

ROOKIE DRIVER RAISES SUSPICIONS

At 10:11 a.m. Jan. 18, Bedford police received a call from a resident of Lane Avenue who reported that a suspicious silver Honda CRV had been circling around her neighborhood. She told police it was “blocking the road, turning around, and it seems suspicious.” The officers who responded to the call spoke to the registered owner of the vehicle, who said he was “teaching his wife how to drive” and they would be turning around and heading back. This information was given to the caller.

WAITING FOR A RIDE

At 11:24 p.m. Jan. 30, Walpole police received a 911 call from a resident of East Street who said a suspicious vehicle pulled into her parking area at the same time she did, and the vehicle had been sitting outside of her residence for about 10 minutes. An officer was dispatched and spoke to the driver, who was having vehicle trouble and was trying to get a ride and find a tow company to remove his vehicle. Police gave the man a courtesy ride to Medfield and advised him about the restrictions of parking on private property.

