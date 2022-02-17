Crispy cash? Logan Airport passenger hid about $10K in slow cooker, TSA says

A passenger at Logan International Airport on Thursday hid some $10,000 inside a slow cooker packed with their luggage, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The passenger wasn’t named, and it wasn’t clear where the person was headed.

Velez included a photo of the slow cooker that appeared to be on one of those crates travelers slide carry-on parcels through during TSA screening.

Some tweeters responded incredulously to Velez’s posting.

“What in the lol,” one person wrote, while another said, “Who flies with a slow cooker?” and a third cheekily tweeted, “Let them go [because] the money wasn’t hot.”

According to the US Customs and Border Protection website, it’s “legal to transport any amount of currency or other monetary instruments into or out of the United States,” but travelers are required when transporting any amount exceeding $10,000 on international flights to fill out what’s known as a “Report of International Transportation of Currency or Monetary Instruments.”

A more concerning incident was reported at Logan on Feb. 2, when screeners seized a loaded gun that had been wrapped in a tee shirt in a checked backpack.

The TSA said in October that its officers had seized a record number of guns from travelers’ carry-on bags at airports nationwide in 2021.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

