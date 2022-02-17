In field hockey and nursing, Lizzy MacDonald is always a team player

“We have to be strong for our patients but also for each other,” said MacDonald (formerly Ales), a senior starter on the University of Massachusetts Lowell’s 2010 national championship field hockey team.

It takes a special resolve for Lizzy MacDonald and her fellow nurses to deal with the pressures of treating COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“It’s incredibly challenging to see people so sick with an illness, one that we’re learning more about every day. Being an athlete has taught me that when times get tough, you have to dig deep to find the strength to keep pushing forward.”

She works rotating 12-hour shifts, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Lizzy MacDonald is now an ICU nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital treating COVID-19 patients.

“Being on teams for practically my whole life fits what I’m doing now because we are a team on the floor, and we face new challenges every day,” she said.

A 2011 graduate of what is now UMass Lowell’s Solomont School of Nursing, MacDonald, 32, resides in North Andover with her wife, Anne MacDonald, and their 2-year-old daughter, Fiona.

Anne, also a UMass Lowell graduate, is a nurse in the emergency department at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington.

Lizzy’s mother, Mikell Ales, is a nurse manager in the emergency department at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge. Her sister, Stephanie, works on Mount Auburn’s medical-surgical floor, and her mother-in-law, Kelley MacDonald, is a hospice caregiver.

“I’ve had tremendous support from all of them, especially when trying to navigate life while facing this virus from the very start,” said MacDonald. “I naturally feel the effects of work at home, so spending time with my daughter on days off are so special. The little things in life brings her great joy.”

MacDonald also appreciates quiet time at her in-laws’ house on the ocean in Kennebunkport, Maine.

At Arlington High, MacDonald was a two-time Greater Boston League All-Star in field hockey and as an ice hockey goaltender. She also played varsity softball.

MacDonald said the reputation and success of UMass Lowell’s head field hockey coach, Shannon Hlebichuk, coupled with the college’s nursing major, were the perfect fit.

Her first three seasons with the River Hawks ended with painful losses in the national championship game.

The 2010 Division 2 final provided a happier ending, a 1-0 victory over Shippensburg. Played at the University of Louisville, the game capped off a 24-0 season for the River Hawks.

“It was the most perfect ending to an incredible season,” MacDonald recalled, “and the greatest way imaginable to end my field hockey career.”

A starter since her junior year who scored a career-best 10 goals her senior season, MacDonald was praised by Hlebichuk in 2010 as ``the consummate student-athlete, a true competitor who has been an integral part of the success of the program.’’

MacDonald, a four-time National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-Academic Team selection, began her nursing career at Mount Auburn Hospital, then continued in Mass. General’s cardiac unit before moving to ICU seven years ago.

“Each nurse is assigned one to two patients at most, but you’re never truly working by yourself,” she said. “We are always in and out of each other’s rooms, helping to manage these critically ill patients as a team.

“I learn something new every day,” she added “I never feel like I’m not growing.”

In 2017, MacDonald and her teammates were named to the Northeast-10 Conference Hall of Fame.

This past October, the 2010 champs were inducted into the UMass Lowell Athletic Hall of Fame, making MacDonald and her teammates members of the university’s Blue Blazer Society.

“That was truly the icing on the cake,” said MacDonald. “One of the greatest moments of my life, the national championship, became even more special and memorable. I feel honored to have my name alongside some of the greatest athletes in UMass Lowell athletics history.”

MacDonald has saved her trophies, national championship ring, and other memorabilia. One memento has a special place in her home.

“My field hockey stick,” she said, “is propped up next to my bed … still by my side.’’

