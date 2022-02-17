Firefighters rescue ice fisherman who fell into pond in North Attleborough

Firefighters rescued a man who fell into Falls Pond while ice fishing in North Attleborough Thursday afternoon, the fire department said.

The man fell into the pond near Mohawk Drive at about 4 p.m., North Attleborough fire said in a statement. Firefighters donned ice rescue suits and used an ice rescue sled to bring the man to safety within five minutes.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the statement said.