Firefighters rescue ice fisherman who fell into pond in North Attleborough

Firefighters rescued a man who fell into Falls Pond while ice fishing in North Attleborough Thursday afternoon, the fire department said.
The man fell into the pond near Mohawk Drive at about 4 p.m., North Attleborough fire said in a statement. Firefighters donned ice rescue suits and used an ice rescue sled to bring the man to safety within five minutes.
He was taken to a hospital for evaluation, the statement said.
The fire department does not certify the safety of any bodies of water for recreational purposes, the statement said.
“The department advises residents to stay off the ice and that all ice should be considered unsafe.,” the department said.
Fire Chief Christopher Coleman commended firefighters for the rescue.
“A job well done to our firefighters who put their training to use to quickly aid a person in need of help,” Coleman said. “Even on the coldest days, it is hard to truly be able to tell how thick ice is. For that reason, we advise residents to stay off the ice in order to avoid potentially dangerous situations like this.”
