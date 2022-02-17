Hayden Select earns a gold medal in France, as synchronized skating vies to become an Olympic sport

In claiming gold, the Boston-area skaters became the first team to win an international competition in Elite 12, a special division created this year by the International Skating Union as part of its bid to have synchronized skating included in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

The Hayden Select on Feb. 4 took first place in the Elite 12 division of the French Cup, an annual international synchronized skating competition held in Rouen, France.

As the Winter Olympics come to a close, members of a Norwood-based skating team are celebrating the gold medal they earned — not in Beijing but at a competition thousands of miles away.

“We’re thrilled. It’s just an honor to be at an international competition and to represent our country,” said Lee Chandler, Hayden Select’s head coach and a Norwood resident. “It’s very exciting for the skaters to be included in something that has the potential to be an Olympic sport.”

Synchronized skating is akin to ice dancing but instead of two skaters performing the same program together, there is a larger group — usually 16 skaters. Chandler said the sport’s governing body formed the new division — featuring 12 skaters — to meet concerns that teams with 16 skaters and up to four alternates could not be easily housed at Olympic venues.

Hayden Select — the only US team at the recent Elite 12 competition — is part of Hayden Synchronized Skating Teams, an organization of competitive teams based at the Skating Club of Boston’s two-year-old facility in Norwood. The group previously used a variety of different Boston-area rinks.

In Hayden’s 41-year history, its teams have earned 48 national titles in various divisions. Its senior level team, the Haydenettes, has earned 28 US titles and five World bronze medals.

With Hayden Select, the organization now has eight teams with about 169 skaters — ranging in age from 5 to 25 years old. All synchronized skating teams are open to men and women, but according to Chandler, the vast majority of participants are women.

Hayden Select, comprising 17 skaters including alternates, was not expecting a first-place finish at the French Cup, said Chandler, who with his wife and team manager, Alex Hodgkinson, accompanied the team on the five-day trip. Saga Krantz, director of the Hayden organization, provided the choreography for the team’s performance.

“This is the first year of this division so we didn’t really have any expectations,” Chandler said. “Our main focus was to go out and skate the best we could and try to make ourselves as strong as possible to help make the case for elevating synchronized skating to an Olympic sport. So when we got the gold medal, it was just icing on the cake.”

Rory O’Brien, a Hayden Select team member from Andover, said competing in the French Cup “was such an exciting experience with the Olympics going on and just knowing our sport is one step closer to being included in the Olympics.”

“We had lost a lot of competition time because of the pandemic and being able to go to France and come away so successful was just amazing,” added the Holy Cross senior.

“We had a clean skate — it was one of our best performances of the season,” O’Brien said of Hayden Select’s gold-medal skate. Reflecting on the team’s strengths, she said, “We are not afraid to take risks, and we spend a lot of time working on basic skating.”

Lee said Hayden Select will now look for other opportunities to compete and do its part to grow the Elite 12 division. Should the opportunity arise, Lee anticipates Hayden skaters will be among those seeking to represent their country at the Olympics.

“I think many of our athletes dream of being able to compete at the Olympics,” he said. “I would expect quite a few would want to be part of that journey.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.