Lifesaving museum shows off the shipwrecks and heroes of an earlier day

Established 42 years ago, the Hull Lifesaving Museum is housed in what was originally the Point Allerton station, which opened in 1889 at the founding of the US Coast Guard. The station’s mission was to keep an unblinking watch on the steady stream of maritime traffic on the “sea road” through the Hull Gut (or narrow channel) to Boston Harbor and save lives when disaster struck.

With the winter storm season in mind, the Hull Lifesaving Museum is showing an exhibit this month about notable shipwrecks and rescues performed by Humane Society volunteers and the crews of the Point Allerton US Lifesaving Station in Hull.

Advertisement

Titled “Storm Season — Shipwrecks Remembered,” the exhibit revisits fearsome gales and valiant rescues, using materials drawn from the museum’s own collection of artifacts and information. The lifesaving station located at Hull’s Point Allerton was the prime location to watch the procession of maritime traffic passing between the Hull peninsula and Boston Light, the main shipping route to New England’s busiest harbor, said the museum’s curator, Mary Porter.

“But it was also very treacherous,” Porter said. “That’s why the station was here.”

A model of an historic lighthouse that watched over the sea road through the Hull Gut to Boston Harbor. Hull Lifesaving Museum

Recent windy and stormy days “provide a stark reminder of storms and gales of the past and the valiant rescues performed by Humane Society volunteers and the crews of the Point Allerton US Lifesaving Station,” she wrote in a statement prepared for the show.

The exhibit revisits significant weather events, shipwrecks, and rescues, Porter stated. It examines “the duties of the lifesavers and Hull’s contribution to that community, and highlights the important local lighthouses that served as aids to navigation along busy Massachusetts Bay.”

Hundreds of boats passed through the Hull Gut every month, Porter said, including “brigs, barks,” sailing vessels of all sorts, and freighters large and small. Minot’s Light in Scituate, which illuminated the sea course for navigation, counted 1,400 vessels in a busy month.

Advertisement

Among the artifacts the museum is exhibiting are a “Fresnel lens,” a compact, composite light developed explicitly for lighthouse use, models of lighthouses, and the works of prominent sea author Edward Winslow Snow, who wrote about sea travel, pirates, adventures, blizzards, and sea disasters, and about the lighthouse keepers killed in an 1851 storm.

“We have a map of all shipwrecks,” Porter said. The exhibit also includes a photo of the five-masted schooner “Nancy” that went aground on Nantasket Beach in 1927. “It was enormous,” she added.

Information about lighthouse keepers, including Joshua James — Point Allerton’s first keeper appointed in 1889 who continued for 13 years — and their public education activities is on display. Included are an original brochure advertising the lectures of Mary Evelyn Sparrow, wife of Keeper William Sparrow — who served from 1902 to 1922 — displayed along with some of her original notes. Mrs. Sparrow developed a lecture series and traveled extensively to increase public awareness of the hazardous and important work of the country’s lifesaving service. Some of her original photographs are also on view.

The Hull Lifesaving Museum has mountred an exhibit about notable shipwrecks and rescues performed by the crews of the Point Allerton US Lifesaving Station in Hull . Hull Lifesaving Museum

The exhibit also features photos and information about important local lighthouses, including Boston Light, Graves Light — located on the outermost of the Boston Harbor islands — and Minot’s Light, plus images of a “lightship” used in place of a lighthouse under construction. Also included are two models of Minot’s Light used for teaching purposes by the maritime author Snow, and a historical painting by Alan Sundal of the five-masted schooner “Davis Palmer” passing near Graves Light.

Advertisement

The museum’s Mess Room — originally the kitchen for the lifesaving station — exhibits information on the wreck of the three-masted schooner “Ulrica” near Nantasket Beach in 1896 and the Point Allerton lifesavers’ heroic rescue of its entire crew. “That was a really valiant rescue,” Porter said, “an amazingly heroic lifesaving feat.”

The surfboat “Nantasket” used in that rescue, captained by Joshua James, is on display in the museum’s Boat Room. The Mess Room includes information on the role of the Women’s National Relief Association in providing clothing to support the survivors.

The museum’s Keepers Room displays information on a famous maritime tragedy, the wreck of the steamship “Portland,” with considerable loss of life, in the storm of 1898. It also tells the story of James’s oversight of the transition of the lifesaving station from private charity to government agency. Materials in this display include photos, medals, newspaper stories, and “a wonderful map of Hull Village from the latter half of the 1800s that shows the prevalence of lifesavers from the local community,” according to the museum’s description of the exhibit.

The exhibit will run through the end of February at the museum, located at 1117 Nantasket Ave. The Hull Lifesaving Museum is open on Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8; it’s free for age 5 and under and for museum members.

Advertisement

For more information, go to hulllifesavingmuseum.org/

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.