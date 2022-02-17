Man pleads guilty to running sex trafficking operation out of Brockton home

A 35 year-old man is facing up to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to running a sex trafficking operation from a residence in Brockton, the U.S. attorney’s office said Thursday.

Matthew Engram, formerly of Brockton, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, two counts of transportation of an individual for purposes of prostitution; and, one count of conspiracy to commit interstate travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.

Engram and co-conspirator recruited and trafficked three victims, as well as others, from a residence in Brockton and elsewhere to engage in commercial sex acts from January 2009 until August 2015, the statement said. They kept all or part of the proceeds from the operation.