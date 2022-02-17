Man pleads guilty to running sex trafficking operation out of Brockton home

A 35 year-old man is facing up to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to running a sex trafficking operation from a residence in Brockton, the U.S. attorney’s office said Thursday.
Matthew Engram, formerly of Brockton, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, two counts of transportation of an individual for purposes of prostitution; and, one count of conspiracy to commit interstate travel in aid of a racketeering enterprise, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.
Engram and co-conspirator recruited and trafficked three victims, as well as others, from a residence in Brockton and elsewhere to engage in commercial sex acts from January 2009 until August 2015, the statement said. They kept all or part of the proceeds from the operation.
Engram advertised on websites, and sent text messages with his co-conspirator to share advertisements, organized prostitution dates, and reserved hotel rooms, the statement said. The victims were taken, sometimes by Engram, to other states including Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia, Florida and Maine, to perform commercial sex acts.
“When the victims did not comply with Engram’s demands to prostitute themselves for his profit, he physically assaulted them or directed his co-conspirator to physically assault them,” the statement said.
Engram faces up to a life sentence on the charge of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, the statement said. He also faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 on the charge of transportation of an individual for purposes of prostitution.
The conspiracy charge also calls for up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. the statement said.
Engram is scheduled to be sentenced on May 19.
