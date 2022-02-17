Man shot and killed in Methuen

A man was fatally shot in Methuen Thursday morning, authorities said.

At approximately 5:24 a.m., Methuen police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Kimball Road and found the male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara said in a joint statement.

He was treated at the scene by first responders and then taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the statement said.