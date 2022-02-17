fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man shot and killed in Methuen

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated February 17, 2022, 58 minutes ago

A man was fatally shot in Methuen Thursday morning, authorities said.

At approximately 5:24 a.m., Methuen police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Kimball Road and found the male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara said in a joint statement.

He was treated at the scene by first responders and then taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the statement said.

“Investigators believe this is not a random act of violence and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” the statement said.

The incident is being investigated by Methuen police, State Police, and the Essex district attorney’s office.


