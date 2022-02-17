Millbury fire captain gets 2 1/2 years in jail for sexually assaulting child

A captain at a Massachusetts fire department who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl over a period of years has been sent to jail for 2½ years.

Walter K. Swenson Jr., 36, a 14-year veteran of the Millbury Fire Department, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to six counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

Fire Chief Brian Gasco said the board that oversees the call department will meet soon and it is expected that Swenson will be fired.