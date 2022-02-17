MS-13 member gets life in prison for role in ‘horrific’ killings of two Mass. teens, RICO conspiracy

“As part of his activities in furtherance of MS-13, Gutierrez played a critical role in two horrific murders in which teenagers were repeatedly stabbed to death in public parks in Massachusetts,” the statement said.

The office of US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins in a statement identified the defendant as Henri Salvador Gutierrez , a 23-year-old Salvadoran national and former Somerville resident. He was sentenced in US District Court and had pleaded guilty in June to racketeering, or RICO conspiracy on behalf of MS-13, Rollins’s office said.

A member of the transnational street gang MS-13 was sentenced to life in prison Wednesdayin federal court in Boston for playing a key role in two “horrific murders” of Massachusetts teenagers as part of a RICO conspiracy, according to federal prosecutors.

Rollins’s office said Gutierrez, a member of the “Sykos Locos Salvatrucha” clique of MS-13, participated on Dec. 24, 2016 in the murder of a teenager in East Boston, personally stabbing the youth numerous times and leaving him at the bottom of a stairwell, based on suspicion the victim may have been part of a rival gang.

The statement didn’t identify the victim.

Then on July 30, 2018, about a month after being released from immigration custody, Gutierrez, who entered the US unlawfully in 2014, participated with other gang members in the murder of 17-year-old Herson Rivas in Lynn, according to Rollins’s office.

The statement didn’t identify Rivas, but authorities have previously confirmed his name in court filings. Rivas was killed because his assailants mistakenly believed he may have been cooperating with law enforcement, according to officials.

An autopsy revealed Rivas sustained 32 distinct “sharp force trauma wounds,” and that Gutierrez was heard on a recording later boasting that the slaying was like “chopping wood,” as he and his co-conspirators “were stabbing the knife right through him, bringing it down like [...] Bang, bang, bang, bang!”

Rollins’s office said Gutierrez was one of six defendants indicted in connection with the case in 2018. They’ve all pleaded guilty.









