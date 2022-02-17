Police investigating emaciated, dead dog ‘dumped’ at Animal Rescue League campus in Dedham

Police are asking for the public’s help with any information regarding an emaciated and dead dog that officials say was “dumped” on the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Dedham campus in October 2021.
“The animal was discovered in late October, and while a number of leads have been followed, and numerous investigative tactics have been deployed, law enforcement is now asking for the public’s assistance to determine who may have left the dog and circumstances surrounding the incident,” according to a statement from the Animal Rescue League of Boston, or ARL, that was released Thursday.
An ARL employee discovered a dead male, young-adult pitbull-type dog on Oct. 25, 2021, in Dedham, according to a statement from the ARL.
Advertisement
The statement said a necropsy was performed on Oct. 26, which concluded that the animal suffered from severe malnutrition.
Surveillance footage showed that on Oct. 23 at approximately 11:17 p.m., two unidentified people inside an SUV-type car entered ARL property and left the dog on a walkway, the organization said.
“Analysis of the video revealed that the suspect vehicle is likely a Nissan Rogue,” the statement said.
Dedham Police and ARL Law Enforcement are conducting a joint investigation and encouraged anyone with information to contact them. ARL Law Enforcement also thanked the State Police Crime Lab and the Norfolk County district attorney’s office for their assistance, the statement said.
“Anyone with information can contact ARL Law Enforcement at (617) 470-4266 x110 or email cruelty@arlboston.org, or Dedham Police Detective Kevin Mahoney at (781) 751-9301 or email kmahoney@police.dedham-ma.gov,” the statement said.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.