Police investigating emaciated, dead dog ‘dumped’ at Animal Rescue League campus in Dedham

Police are asking for the public’s help with any information regarding an emaciated and dead dog that officials say was “dumped” on the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Dedham campus in October 2021.

“The animal was discovered in late October, and while a number of leads have been followed, and numerous investigative tactics have been deployed, law enforcement is now asking for the public’s assistance to determine who may have left the dog and circumstances surrounding the incident,” according to a statement from the Animal Rescue League of Boston, or ARL, that was released Thursday.

An ARL employee discovered a dead male, young-adult pitbull-type dog on Oct. 25, 2021, in Dedham, according to a statement from the ARL.