Providence will ask voters to support a $515 million pension bond

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 233.9 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Vaccinated with two shots: 79.8 percent

Vaccinated with booster: 37.9 percent

New cases: 266 (3.3 percent positive)

Currently hospitalized: 184

Total deaths: 3,394

Leading off

Mayor Jorge Elorza will soon announce a plan to hold a special referendum for Providence voters on whether to borrow up to $515 million for the city’s underfunded pension system, part of an effort to reinforce to state lawmakers that there is local support for a pension obligation bond.

It’s unclear when the vote would take place, but the idea is to hold it before the General Assembly considers legislation – likely in June – that would allow the city to borrow the money and deposit it directly into the pension fund to be invested.

The pension bond bill introduced in the House and the Senate this week includes a requirement that the city seek voter approval, but there’s fear that waiting until the November election could be risky if interest rates rise. The proposed bill also includes a provision that prohibits the city from paying anything more than 5 percent interest.

Elorza first proposed the bond last year – he was seeking $700 million at the time – but state lawmakers didn’t consider the bill ready for primetime. The revamped version of the bill includes less money, the voter approval requirement, and enhanced safeguards to protect the city from losing its shirt in a deal. The administration also won the support of the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC), which could ease some concerns from lawmakers that the deal doesn’t make financial sense.

The city has quietly hired additional lobbyists to push the bill, and they’re familiar names: Matt Jerzyk and Will Farrell, who both worked for former mayor Angel Taveras as he enacted significant reforms to the pension system a decade ago. Jerzyk and Farrell are also expected to lead the special referendum campaign, and while there is little doubt that it will pass in a low-turnout vote, they’ll need to run up the score with lots of votes to show lawmakers that there’s authentic support for the bond. The city’s public employee unions have already endorsed the bond, while the Providence GOP opposes it.

According to the city’s annual audit, the Providence pension system was 26.27 percent funded as of June 30, 2021, meaning it had just $439 million of the $1.6 billion it owes to current and future retirees in their monthly pension checks. Most experts don’t believe the city needs to have 100 percent of the system funded, but 26.27 percent is considered dangerously low.

Pension obligation bonds have gained support over the last year because interest rates are low, but they’re still considered risky because the city would owe that money to bondholders no matter what happens with the stock market. And Rhode Island has a state law that allows bondholders to be at the front of the line even if a city files for bankruptcy.

Full disclosure: I wrote a column earlier this month making the case the state should strongly consider allowing Providence to borrow the money.

⚓ The House Oversight Committee meets at 2 p.m. for a review of the Department of Human Services.

⚓ The Providence City Council meets at 6 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

