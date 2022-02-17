R.I. legislators grill Human Services over long wait times

Representative Edith H. Ajello, a Providence Democrat, said she is frustrated by reports that people had been waiting on the phone for more than two hours to apply for food stamps — officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

And members of the House Oversight Committee pressed for answers about why the department has not moved more quickly in filling 71 vacancies in front-line and support staff positions.

PROVIDENCE — State legislators on Thursday grilled Department of Human Services officials about the long wait times and delays that Rhode Islanders face when they try to get food stamps and other public benefits.

She said she is frustrated by reports that Rhode Island has been providing fewer people with food stamps at a time when the demand is spiking in other states because of the pandemic. She said it’s clear the decrease stems from how difficult it is to apply for those benefits now.

And she said she is frustrated by the responses department leaders provided Thursday about how difficult it is to fill vacancies and reopen offices for in-person services.

“Why didn’t you see this coming?” Ajello asked. “I almost feel like you have been sitting on your hands, until quite recently.”

Celia J. Blue — who became interim director of the Department of Human Services in May and who is about to step down for another job — acknowledged the problems at the outset of her presentation to the committee.

“We do know that we do need to do better for our customers,” she said. “And we are taking some immediate steps to get benefits to our households that need us.”

The department provides a range of benefits to about 300,000 Rhode Islanders each year, and it issued $516 million in SNAP benefits in 2021.

Blue said the call volume coming into the department’s call center has been “extremely high” and she said, “Our wait times are not acceptable.”

In November 2021, for example, the call center received 95,284 calls, with an average wait time of 1 hour and 51 minutes, according to a slide she presented to the committee. Of those callers, 24.1 percent hung up, before talking to anyone, after an average wait of 49 minutes and 30 seconds.

Rhode Island Department of Human Services slide shows call center volume and wait times for November and December 2021. Handout

In January, the call center received 82,369 calls, with average wait time of 1 hour and 45 minutes, according the slide. It showed that 26.7 of those callers hung up after an average wait time of 44 minutes and 30 seconds.

Rhode Island Department of Human Services slide showing call center volume and wait times in January and February 2022. Handout

Before the pandemic hit, the average processing time for SNAP applications was four days, Blue said. Now the average processing time is up to 10 to 12 days.

She explained that states have 30 days to process “non-expedited” SNAP applications, so Rhode Island is meeting that standard. But it is failing to meeting the mandate that “expedited” SNAP applications be processed within seven days, she said.

“Again, this not acceptable, and we are working hard to try to reduce that time,” Blue said.

Earlier this month, union leaders held a news conference, calling on state officials to immediately fill vacancies in front-line Department of Human Services jobs.

“Backlogs due to vacancies at DHS have caused a lack of access to vital resources for Rhode Island’s most vulnerable children, families and elderly, including delays to obtaining SNAP benefits for food security, child care benefits, health insurance coverage, and cash assistance to meeting basic needs during the bone-chilling winter months,” SEIU Local 580 President Matthew Gunnip said at the time.

On Thursday, Blue said the department has been focused on filling 71 front-line and back office staff positions that are key to processing applications. She said the department has managed to fill 11 of those jobs and is aiming to fill the remaining 55 positions by the end of March.

Rhode Island Department of Human services slide provided an update on filling 71 vacant positions. Handout

Blue said the department’s workload is about two or three times the level before the pandemic hit. But at the same time, the department has filled only 875 of the 1,047 budgeted full-time positions, according to a slide.

Blue said part of the problem is that the state offered a volunteer retirement incentive more than a year ago, and as a result the department has lost nearly 40 staff members, plus “institutional knowledge.”

Kimberly Merolla-Brito, the department’s deputy director for field operations, policy and training, told the committee that “systemic challenges” make it difficult to quickly fill vacant positions.

For example, when the department posts a vacancy, an existing employee might bid to move from the South County office to the Providence office, for example, to fill the position, she said. “We didn’t actually net any new staff,” she said. “That tends to make the process a lot of longer than it seems that it should be. But that is a reality for us.”

The committee chairwoman, Representative Patricia A. Serpa, a West Warwick Democrat, zeroed in on the fact that state civil service exams are only offered every three or four years, saying that only adds to the difficulty of filling vacancies such as these. “This is something we have to get better at immediately,” she said.

Representative Jason Knight, a Barrington Democrat, asked why the Department of Human Services is not using a reservation system, like the one used by the Division of Motor Vehicles, to avoid the long wait times.

Blue said, “We are just starting to look at those now.”

“How come you guys are in the early stages when DMV is up and running and has been for well over year,” Knight said, “and frankly all of Massachusetts is on the reservation system.”

Blue said, “My understanding is that was the model they built years ago. That was not the model that we had at DHS.”

“Well sure,” Knight said. “But the model 100 years ago was horse and buggy, and now we have moved on to cars. At some point, someone made a decision to change. But I’m just asking: If everyone else got the bright idea to go to a reservation system to accommodate this inability to be in the same physical space, why are you guys the last on the train?”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.