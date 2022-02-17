As rules ease, Baker views mask mandates in hospitals, nursing homes as ‘standard operating procedure’

Baker and a top aide said his administration doesn’t expect the state to require masks in certain facilities “in perpetuity.” But as officials continue to relax advice and rules on the backend of an Omicron-fueled surge in infections, the second-term Republican said he believes places with vulnerable populations will remain a focus of government intervention “until people are really comfortable” COVID isn’t a threat.

As his administration eases guidance on masks statewide, Governor Charlie Baker indicated Thursday he has no immediate plans to lift mandates his administration has imposed in hospitals, nursing homes, and other settings where he views face coverings as “standard operating procedure.”

Advertisement

“I won’t think about those necessarily as restrictions,” Baker said of masks in places like hospitals or congregate care settings. “I’ll think about them more as kind of standard operating procedure unless and until there is no COVID.”

“What will the rules be [in the future]? I don’t know. It will depend,” he later added. “But if you were to say to me, where do I think there would continue to be discussion and decision-making around COVID? Generally, it would be in those kinds of places. Those are places where, generally speaking, we’re always playing the health and safety game.”

Baker last May lifted what had been a year-long statewide mask mandate, and rebuffed calls to reimpose one this winter, arguing the state’s high vaccination rates positioned it to weather what became an unprecedented wave of cases. The state has reported more than 22,300 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic started, including more than 37 a day over the last week.

On Tuesday, his administration relaxed guidelines from December that encouraged all residents to wear a mask in public indoor settings. Now, the state says those who are vaccinated should mask up if they have a weakened immune system, are older or have an underlying medical condition that makes them at higher risk for severe disease, or if they live with someone who falls in those categories.

Advertisement

The Tuesday guidance also said it is “important” for those who are not fully vaccinated to still wear face coverings. The recommendations closely hew to a mask advisory the state released last July after the Delta variant emerged.

The change was one of several steps the Baker administration has taken to loosen rules or guidelines. Baker last week said the state would no longer require masks in Massachusetts schools starting Feb. 28, calling it time “to give our kids a sense of normalcy.” State officials have also urged colleges and universities to “accelerate their efforts to transition back to ‘near normal’ conditions,” according to a letter it sent Tuesday to school presidents.

But mask requirements remain elsewhere. Federal rules require face coverings be worn on public transportation, including the MBTA, commuter rail, buses, ferries, and airplanes, and the Baker administration kept mandates in place in health care and congregate care facilities, such as assisted living residences or group homes, as well homeless shelters, prisons, and addiction recovery centers.

“We have health and safety rules for all kinds of things,” Baker said. “And the question would become one of making a decision about what would be the appropriate health and safety standard in some of those places. But that’s going to be an evolving process.”

Advertisement

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout. Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.