Should Massachusetts toughen penalties for jaywalking?

Colleen Garry Lenny Proposki

Some people will argue that “jaywalking” or crossing a roadway outside of marked crosswalks or against the direction of traffic control devices is not a serious issue. To the motor vehicle driver who hits that pedestrian, it is a serious event. I had a college intern who was devastated by an incident in which she accidentally struck a student while driving — with a green light — through an intersection at University of Massachusetts Lowell. The student darted out between two cars in traffic going the other way, landed on her windshield, and suffered a broken leg. My intern had not seen the young man running through the traffic outside the crosswalk. She was not speeding and had the right of way. The shock of the incident took an emotional toll on her during her freshman year in college.

Advertisement

Currently, in cities and towns that adopt the state’s jaywalking law, violators face a fine of $1 each for the first, second and third offense committed in a calendar year. The fine goes to $2 on the fourth and any subsequent offense that year. These fines are hardly an incentive for the safe behavior we want to see in pedestrians. So many people believe that “pedestrians have the right of way.” Well, they also have the obligation to use the roadways of the Commonwealth in a safe way.

A bill I have sponsored (H.3470), would increase fines for jaywalking from $1 to $25 for the first offense; $1 to $50 for the second offense; and $1 to $100 for a third or subsequent offense. If the jaywalker is using a mobile electronic device and/or wearing earbuds, headphones, or like devices, the fine would double.

I have personally observed students at a local university campus rushing to classes — sometimes on their phones or listening to music on their earbuds — crossing the city street in the blinking-light crosswalks and sometimes outside those crosswalks. These electronic devices can be a significant distraction for those pedestrians and inadvertently cause a serious accident.

Advertisement

Increasing the penalties for jaywalking will increase public recognition that jaywalking is a dangerous activity that can lead to serious harm, and change pedestrian behavior for the benefit of themselves and drivers.

NO

Brendan Kearney

Deputy Director, WalkBoston; Framingham resident

Brendan Kearney

The term “jaywalking” was created by the auto industry in the 1920s to divert blame from drivers who were hitting and killing people. A century later it has proven to be a highly successful marketing effort. The proposed bill to crack down on jaywalking would just place an unnecessary burden on pedestrians without making anyone safer.

Making it illegal to cross anywhere outside a crosswalk — which the bill effectively does — is unrealistic. Existing law allows you to cross outside a marked crosswalk provided you are more than 300 feet from a crosswalk or signalized intersection and yield to motorists. The law reflects how we all use our streets and how our communities are designed.

I live on Central Street in Framingham. There is a sidewalk on one side of the street, opposite my house. I cross to that sidewalk when there are no drivers coming, or when someone yields. No crosswalk exists. It is unsafe to walk on the narrow 30-mile-per-hour street with traffic at my back to the crosswalk a quarter-of-a-mile away — and illegal. When there is a sidewalk, I’m supposed to walk on it; if there isn’t one, the law says to walk against traffic. The proposed bill would make it illegal for me to cross or walk along my street.

Advertisement

There are also significant equity concerns around jaywalking enforcement. Jaywalking laws contribute to racial profiling. A report by ProPublica and Florida-Times Union found Black people in Jacksonville, Fla. were three times as likely to be stopped and cited as white people. Similar patterns have been seen elsewhere; Streetsblog NYC reported that nearly 90 percent of people issued jaywalk citations in New York in 2019 were Black and Brown. In response, efforts to decriminalize jaywalking have been mounted in a number of places, including Virginia and California.

Moreover, increasing fines is not a proven strategy to change behavior. The National Institute of Justice has found increasing the severity of punishment does little to deter crime. If the goal is to keep people walking safer, let’s build streets that provide them with the same level of ease and comfort as those people who are behind the wheel. As it stands, this punitive bill does nothing to improve pedestrian safety.

As told to Globe correspondent John Laidler. To suggest a topic, please contact laidler@globe.com.

This is not a scientific survey. Please only vote once.







