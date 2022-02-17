SJC lawsuit aims to end deal between Barnstable sheriff and ICE

“There is no statutory foundation empowering a sheriff to sign a contract to enforce federal civil immigration law, nor is there any basis in the state constitution or common law for such authority,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit, filed by two organizations, Lawyers for Civil Rights and Rights Behind Bars, on behalf of 25 petitioners, asks the Supreme Judicial Court to weigh in on whether the sheriff’s office has the authority to enter such an agreement with ICE.

Civil rights lawyers representing a group of Massachusetts taxpayers filed a lawsuit in the state’s highest court Thursday that seeks to end an agreement between the Barnstable County Sheriff’s office and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement that empowers local officers to enforce federal immigration laws.

Barnstable is the only county in Massachusetts whose sheriff has continued to engage in what is known as a 287(g) agreement with ICE, which allows sheriffs’ offices to arrest, interrogate, and transport undocumented immigrants, according to the lawsuit.

Lawyers for Civil Rights filed a similar suit in December 2020 against the Plymouth County Sheriff’s office, which was also engaged in an agreement with ICE. In September, Sheriff Joseph McDonald said his office would withdraw from the deal.

And last May, the Biden administration ended the Bristol County Sheriff’s longtime federal agreement to house civil immigration detainees due to the agency’s “unacceptable” treatment of prisoners.

One of the petitioners in the new lawsuit, Wayne Bergeron, a member of the Cape Cod Coalition for Safe Communities and a former Dennis selectman, said the agreement represents “an in-kind donation” of the sheriff’s manpower and resources to ICE.

“It casts a shadow over a seasonal economy such as ours which relies on an immigrant workforce; and here on the other side of the jail’s walls, where people of color are already too easily maligned and mistreated,” Bergeron said in a statement released by the Lawyers for Civil Rights announcing the lawsuit Thursday. “Barnstable’s 287(g) should be discontinued immediately, with resources recommitted to programs which do benefit our region.”

Barnstable County Sheriff James Cummings declined to comment on the lawsuit but said “we look forward to the court date,” in an e-mail Thursday night.

John Mohan, a spokesman for ICE’s Boston field office, declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing the office’s policy on pending litigation.

At the time of the December 2020 lawsuit challenging ICE’s agreement with the Plymouth sheriff, the Boston ICE field office director, Todd Lyons, said in a statement to the Globe that the state “is safer as a result of the close coordination with federal law enforcement.”

The agreement allows the sheriffs’ offices to designate staff members for training and certification in federal immigration enforcement and delegates them the authority to interrogate any detained person “who the officer believes” may be an undocumented immigrant, serve and execute warrants for arrest or removal, and transport immigrants to ICE-approved detention facilities, according to the lawsuit.

Oren Nimni, litigation director for Rights Behind Bars, said the agreements are “harmful and wasteful.”

“Immigrant communities should feel safe in Massachusetts,” she said in the statement.

Lawyers for Civil Rights Litigation Director Oren Sellstrom said the authority of sheriffs are “very tightly circumscribed” under Massachusetts law.

“The State Legislature has wisely refused to authorize Massachusetts sheriffs to enter into agreements with the federal government for immigration enforcement, in light of the many serious problems caused by this entanglement,” Sellstrom said in the statement. “Without that authority, the agreement and Sheriff Cummings’ ongoing expenditures under it are unlawful.”

