Stakeholders react to R.I. attorney general blocking Lifespan-Care New England health care merger

PROVIDENCE — Key stakeholders in the Lifespan-Care New England reacted Thursday as Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha presented his reasons for denying the application for Lifespan and Care New England health care systems to merge . Some were shocked by Neronha’s decision to block a “Rhode Island solution” for health care. Others were relieved, saying a system of its size would create a monopoly.

“We have articulated the incredible and transformative value to the state in making that vision a reality,” said Lifespan CEO Dr. Timothy J. Babineau. “I am deeply disappointed in today’s decisions.”

CNE president Dr. James E. Fanale offered a more-hopeful take on Thursday’s decision, and said there is “always a path forward.”

“Of course, we are disappointed, but I will say that we can truly know that we did everything we could over the past few years of hard work to get this done,” said Fanale. “We thought it was the right thing to do, but now we will need to move on to a new path forward.”

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha.

Lifespan and Care New England are the two largest health care systems in the state. Executives had hoped to combine to create the Rhode Island Academic Health Care System, Inc., in partnership with Brown University, which had committed to investing $125 million as part of the merger. The combined entity would have been Rhode Island’s largest employer.

But Neronha pointed out that the deal would mean one system would control approximately 80 percent of the market’s hospital beds and would own eight of the state’s 13 hospitals. Neronha said his office will join the Federal Trade Commission to file a lawsuit to block the merger.

In the final weeks of public comments, labor unions came out in support of the merger, saying that a “local, nonprofit” entity that could be regulated by state regulators would be right for Rhode Island.

After Neronha released his decision, Lynn Blais, president of the United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP), which is the state’s largest health care union, said in a statement that she “strongly disagreed” with Neronha’s rejection of the merger.

“It is clear that Care New England is in dire financial straits, and in no financial condition to sustain their operations as they currently are,” said Blais. “The merger of these two groups could be our last, best chance to ensure a healthy, stable, not-for-profit healthcare system that stays under Rhode Island control.”

Blais said this decision has “opened the door” for three hospitals, all owned by Care New England, to be sold to an out-of-state, for-profit entity who will “almost certainly put shareholder profits ahead of quality patient care.”

Patrick J. Quinn, Executive Vice President of SEIU 1199 New England, which represents 5,000 health care workers in Rhode Island (about half of whom work for Care New England), said he thought the merger could have been a “positive development,” but does not have access to all of the information that Neronha used to make his decision.

“Now we must continue working to find a comprehensive solution to rebuild Rhode Island’s healthcare workforce and ensure providers can deliver the care and services we all need in a changing healthcare environment,” said Quinn.

Lifespan and Care New England have attempted to merge several times before. But each effort failed.

In April 2017, Lifespan proposed another merger with CNE. But just five days later, Massachusetts-based Partners HealthCare and CNE announce their intent to merge. Two years later, Lifespan launched a public campaign to shame the deal and state leaders including then-governor Gina M. Raimondo requested an “in-state solution” between the systems, which she hoped included Brown University.

Shortly after, Partners withdrew its merger application.

In June 2020, Lifespan and Care New England announced they would explore the possibility again, and eventually signed a letter of intent to merge later that year. . They signed a definitive agreement in February 2021, which included a commitment from Brown to spend a minimum $125 million over five years in support of the development of the new system.

Minority Leader Blake Filippi, a Block Island Republican, called the proposed merger a “prescription for disaster” that Rhode Island “would live and die with for generations.”

“I respectfully suggest that Governor Dan McKee ask Partners Healthcare [now Mass General Brigham] to resubmit their offer to buy CNE — and promise Partners that this time they will be treated fairly in Rhode Island,” wrote Filippi on Twitter.

While Raimondo was an advocate for the merger, McKee has refused to take a public stance on any deal and his office did not offer a statement on Neronha’s decision Thursday.

Proponents of the plan said this attempt to merge was unique because of Brown’s involvement. But Neronha said he asked Brown’s leadership for months what their role in the merger would be.

“I can’t tell you now what Brown’s role is in this merger, still,” said Neronha in a press conference Thursday.

Brown University President Christina H. Paxson.

Brown President Christina H. Paxson told the Globe in phone interview Thursday that Neronha’s decision “very narrowly focused” on concerns about the size of the market, which was defined as only Rhode Island, she said. Paxson said she “thought that Brown’s definition” had been clear previously.

“You can’t have an integrated academic medical center without the academic partner,” she said.

When asked if there would be any consequences for Brown or its medical school now that the deal was blocked, Paxson said they were “unknown at this point.”

“CNE has been looking for a merger partner for a some years now. For people to think that we can just go back [without a merger] to do the same thing— I don’t think that’s possible,” said Paxson. “Will Care New England find a partner that really wants to support health care in Rhode Island and value a relationship with Brown in academic medicine? I hope so.”

“There’s a lot of uncertainty and concern among people at Brown, especially among those at our medical school,” she said.

Paxson said she’s “always preferred a local option” to partner with CNE, but said Brown will continue to advocate for a locally controlled and governed solution for health care.

“We don’t want to see our health care system go the way our banking industry went,” she said. “There’s no local banks in Rhode Island anymore. They are all out of state. We don’t want that for health care.”

Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, said said he will review the attorney general’s decision fully “before taking any steps.”

Last year, Fanale and Babineau had discussions with House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, and Ruggerio, about granting a “certificate of public advantage,” or COPA, which could allow the state to approve a hospital merger that could be viewed as “anticompetitive” from the perspective of the FTC.

When asked if a COPA was still being considered in the General Assembly, spokesmen for the lawmakers, Greg Paré and Larry Berman, offered little insight. In an emailed statement, they told the Globe that Ruggerio and Shekarchi “have not had a chance to analyze the decisions issued” but would “thoroughly review all the information.”

